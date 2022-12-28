New Orleans Saints have leaned on run game during two-game winning streak

The two-game run ended a five-game stretch in which New Orleans didn't have more than 29 rushing attempts and 88 rushing yards in any game. The Saints were 1-4 during that stretch.

On Saturday against Cleveland, Allen said it was imperative to not abandon the running game despite the fact that New Orleans fell behind 10-0.

"I think that's important, because the run game is more about staying with it and staying committed to it," he said. "It's difficult to do in a game when you're down 10-0 but yet, we stayed committed to it and it ended up paying off for us in the end."

Also, it has been a bit of a resurgence for running back Alvin Kamara, who has 41 carries for 167 yards and a touchdown in two games. Kamara also has caught four passes for 47 yards.

Mix in Taysom Hill (16 carries for 86 yards and a touchdown, and two completions in as many attempts for 80 yards and a touchdown), and the Saints have presented a formidable one-two punch.

"We want to make sure that we're doing everything we can as an offensive line to put guys in the right spots and put guys in good position," Throckmorton said. "We take a lot of pride in that as well. Whoever it is back there, we're trying to push ourselves to make sure that we can be effective on the ground, especially in a game like it was on Saturday. It becomes pivotal and crucial to be able to do that effectively, so we were happy to be able to get that going."

The Saints will need more of the same Sunday against the Eagles, who allow 120 rushing yards per game.