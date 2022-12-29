Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Powered By

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2022 Week 17 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Ten Saints listed on Thursday's Injury Report

Dec 29, 2022 at 02:38 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Saints22_LACAT_IR_1920x1080

Ten New Orleans Saints players were listed on Thursday's Injury Report for the team's Week 17 game against the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2022 NFL season.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Table inside Article
PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursday
LBKaden EllissHandFPFP
SJustin EvansShoulderLPLP
RBAlvin KamaraQuadricep/NIR-PersonalDNPDNP
CBMarshon LattimoreAbdomenLPLP
SMarcus MayeShoulderDNPDNP
WRChris OlaveHamstringLPLP
GAndrus PeatAnkleDNPDNP
TRyan RamczykIllnessDNPLP
RBDwayne WashingtonIllnessDNPDNP
LBPete WernerHamstringLPLP

Related Links

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Table inside Article
PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursday
QBJalen HurtsRight ShoulderDNPLP
TLane JohnsonGroinDNPDNP
CBAvonte MaddoxToeDNPDNP
RBMiles SandersKneeDNPLP
WRA.J. BrownKnee/RestLPLP
DTJordan DavisConcussionLPFP
DTLinval JosephIllnessDNP
DTFletcher CoxRestLP
GLandon DickersonRestLP
DEBrandon GrahamRestLP
CJason KelceRestLP
GIsaac SeumaloRestLP

Related Content

news

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2022 Week 17 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Ten Saints listed on Wednesday's Injury Report

news

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2022 Week 16 vs. Cleveland Browns

Four Saints OUT vs. Cleveland on Saturday

news

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2022 Week 16 vs. Cleveland Browns

Nine Saints listed on Wednesday's Injury Report

news

Saints Tuesday Injury Report: 2022 Week 16 vs. Cleveland Browns

Nine Saints listed on Tuesday's estimated Injury Report

news

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2022 Week 15 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Two Saints listed as OUT vs. Falcons on Sunday

news

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2022 Week 15 vs. Atlanta Falcons

12 Saints listed on Thursday's Injury Report

news

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2022 Week 15 vs. Atlanta Falcons

13 Saints listed on Wednesday's Injury Report

news

Saints Saturday Injury Report: 2022 Week 13 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

15 Saints listed on Saturday's Saints Injury Report at Bucs on Monday Night Football in Week 13

news

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2022 Week 13 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

15 Saints listed on Friday's Injury Report

news

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2022 Week 13 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

15 Saints listed on Thursday's Injury Report

news

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2022 Week 12 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Three players ruled out, five questionable for Sunday's game

Advertising