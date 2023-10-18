New Orleans Saints defense out to avoid slow start against Jacksonville Jaguars

"We need to come out with that second-half energy on defense," defensive end Cam Jordan said. "The way we took the second half, that's how we need to start every game. And even in the first half, there's just some things that we needed to clean up. There are three or four plays that you wish you could have back, that you can't.

"We have to be able to affect this game early, and consistently. If it's up to the defense, we have to be able to take over from jump."

New Orleans was able to do so in the previous game, a 34-0 victory over New England, and strong starts and/or finishes have been a staple of the unit this season. But Stroud and the Texans shook off his first-quarter interception by scoring a touchdown on the drive after Houston's fumble recovery, and Stroud's mobility and precision were effective against New Orleans' pressure.

But once the Saints locked in for the second half, the defense kept the rookie and his offense out of the end zone and gave their own offense a chance to win the game.