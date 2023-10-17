Game Preview: Saints vs. Jaguars - 2023 NFL Week 7

SAINTS vs. JAGUARS CONNECTIONS

Saints Offensive Line Coach Doug Marrone served on Jacksonville's staff from 2015-20, coaching two games as interim head coach in 2016 before being promoted to head coach in 2017. He guided the Jags to the AFC Championship Game at the end of the 2017 season after finishing with a 10-6 record. His 2017 team was tied for the NFL's biggest win/loss improvement (plus-seven) among first-year head coaches and earned him AFC Coach of the Year recognition from the NFL 101 Awards. During Marrone's tenure in Jacksonville, the Jags were among the NFL leaders in rushing yards, ranking 10th in combined rushing yards with 7,212. In four seasons as the head coach of the Jaguars, Marrone coached six players to nine Pro Bowl selections and five players to six All-Pro selections. He coached the Jags offensive line for two years prior to becoming the head coach. Marrone and Jacksonville Senior Defensive Assistant Bob Sutton served on the same New York Jets coaching staff from 2002-05.

Saints LB ﻿Ty Summers﻿ played for Jacksonville in 2022.

New Orleans DT ﻿Bryan Bresee﻿ and Jacksonville QB Trevor Lawrence and RB Travis Etienne were teammates at Clemson in 2020. Etienne prepped at Jennings (La.) HS.

New Orleans Head Coach Dennis Allen and Jaguars Quarterbacks Coach Mike McCoy served on the same Denver Broncos coaching staff in 2011

Saints Secondary Coach Marcus Robertson and Jaguars Running Backs Coach Bernie Parmalee served on the same Oakland staff from 2015-16.

Robertson and Jaguars Defensive Line Coach Brenston Buckner served on the same Arizona Cardinals staff from 2020-21.

Jaguars Assistant Running Backs Coach Tyler Tettleton served as an offensive analyst at LSU in 2020.

New Orleans Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods, Robertson and Jaguars Offensive Line Coach Phil Rauscher served on the same Broncos Staff.

New Orleans Tight Ends Coach Clancy Barone and Jacksonville Outside Linebackers Coach Bill Shuey and Passing Game Coordinator Deshea Townsend served on the same Chicago Bears staff from 2019-21.

Saints Offensive Coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr.’s late father Pete Carmichael Sr., served as an assistant with the Jaguars from 1995-99.

Jacksonville Assistant Offensive Line Coach Todd Washington tutored Saints G/T ﻿James Hurst﻿ when he served in the same position in Baltimore from 2014-16.

New Orleans DB ﻿J.T. Gray﻿ and Jaguars P Logan Cooke were college teammates at Mississippi State. Cooke prepped at Columbia (Miss.) Academy.

Jacksonville RB D’Ernest Johnson participated in the Saints rookie minicamp in 2018.

New Orleans CB ﻿Paulson Adebo﻿ and Jaguars OL Walker Little were college teammates at Stanford.

Little was tutored by Saints Assistant Offensive Line Coach Kevin Carberry at Stanford from 2018-20. Carberry also tutored Jaguars G Brandon Scherff in Washington from 2016-17, where he was assistant Offensive Line Coach.

Jaguars WR Tim Jones prepped at Biloxi (Miss.) HS and played at Southern Mississippi.

New Orleans QB ﻿Derek Carr﻿ and TE ﻿Foster Moreau﻿ played with Jaguars WR Zay Jones with the Raiders from 2019-21.

Saints CB ﻿Isaac Yiadom﻿ and Jaguars TE Evan Engram were teammates with the New York Giants in 2020.

Jaguars T Cam Robinson prepped at West Monroe High School.

Saints QB ﻿Jameis Winston﻿, played at Florida State University, capturing the 2013 Heisman Trophy for the Seminoles.

New Orleans G/C ﻿Max Garcia﻿ played at the University of Florida

Saints LB ﻿Zack Baun﻿ and Jaguars G Cole Van Lanen were teammates at Wisconsin from 2017-19.

Johnson and Jaguars DE Angelo Blackson were teammates in Houston in 2019.

New Orleans TE ﻿Jimmy Graham﻿ and Jaguars LB Caleb Johnson and Blackston were teammates in Chicago in 2021.

Graham and Jaguars DE Roy Robertson-Harris were Bears teammates in 2020.

Saints S ﻿Marcus Maye﻿, DE ﻿Kyle Phillips﻿ and DT ﻿Nathan Shepherd﻿ played with Jacksonville NT Folorunso Fatukasi with the New York Jets from 2018-21.

Saints Defensive Line Coach Todd Grantham was defensive coordinator at Florida from 2018-21.

Saints LB ﻿Nephi Sewell﻿ played with Jacksonville LB Devin Lloyd at Utah.

Saints DE ﻿Carl Granderson﻿ played with Jaguars LB Chad Muma and S Andrew Wingard at Wyoming.

Saints G/C ﻿Cesar Ruiz﻿ and Jaguars S Andre Cisco were teammates at IMG Academy.