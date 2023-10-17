Game Preview: Saints vs. Jaguars - 2023 NFL Week 7

WEEK 7 · Sun 10/15 · 12:00 PM CDT
Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
AT
Saints
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints will make their home Thursday Night Football debut on the NFL's Amazon Prime Video package when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 19 at the Caesars Superdome.
The Jacksonville Jaguars sit atop the AFC South at 4-2 and are coming off a 37-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium. Jacksonville had two touchdowns through the air and two on the ground, while they picked off Colts QB Gardner Minshew three times. The Jaguars and Saints defenses are tied for second in the NFL with eight interceptions.
We'll probably have to wait until gameday to learn the Week 7 injury status of Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who sustained a knee injury in last week's game and is day to day according to Jacksonville head coach Doug Pederson.
The Saints are coming off a 20-13 loss to the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. QB Derek Carr had his highest yardage total in his first six contests as New Orleans' signal-caller, as he finished the contest completing 32 of 50 passing attempts for 353 yards with one touchdown. It was Carr's tenth highest output as a pro and his 35th-career 300-plus yard passing game.
While the Saints offense gained 430 yards, 24 first downs, and converted 40 percent (6 of 15) on third down, the red zone struggles were too much to overcome as they failed to come away with a touchdown on three trips.
This Week In The NFC South: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) will host the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday at 12:00 p.m. CT, while the Carolina Panthers (0-6) will have a Week Seven bye.
SAINTS vs. JAGUARS SERIES HISTORY
The Saints have the upper hand in the regular season series against the Jaguars including winning the last four matchups and holding a 5-2 overall lead. New Orleans won the first ever meeting between the two clubs 17-13 in 1996 at the Superdome before dropping the next two contests 41-23 in 1999 and 20-19 in 2003, both at Jacksonville.
New Orleans has hosted the Jaguars in 2015, 2007 and 1996 while Jacksonville has hosted the other four contests in 1999, 2003, 2011 and 2019. In an October 13, 2019 meeting at TIAA Bank Field, two sacks by DE Cameron Jordan and an interception by CB Marshon Lattimore led a suffocating New Orleans defensive effort that didn't surrender a touchdown for the first time since 2017 as the Saints won 13-6, driving for a fourth quarter touchdown behind QB Teddy Bridgewater.
THE LAST REGULAR SEASON MEETING
New Orleans Saints 13, Jacksonville Jaguars 6; October 13, 2019 @ TIAA Bank Field - The New Orleans Saints pushed their winning streak to four games at TIAA Bank Field with a gritty 13-6 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Tight end Jared Cook made the biggest catch of his brief Saints career when he hauled in a 4-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Teddy Bridgewater with 11:45 to play for the winning points.
The Saints improved to 5-1 and kept their one-game lead over the Carolina Panthers (4-2) in the NFC South even with franchise quarterback Drew Brees missing his fourth consecutive game while recovering from thumb surgery.
Jacksonville running back Leonard Fournette finished with 72 yards rushing, making it 32 consecutive games of the Saints not allowing an opposing player to rush for more than 100 yards. FULL GAME RECAP
Check out the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6 of the 2019 NFL season.
SAINTS vs. JAGUARS STATISTICAL COMPARISON
2023 NFL League Rankings
|Saints
|Jaguars
|Record
|3-3
|4-2
|Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|18.2 (24)
|23.7 (10)
|Opp. Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|16.0 (6)
|20.3 (15)
|Total Off. (NFL Rank)
|312.5 (20)
|337.3 (13)
|Rushing Off. (NFL Rank)
|95.8 (23)
|113.5 (16)
|Passing Off. (NFL Rank)
|216.7 (15)
|223.8 (12)
|Total Def. (NFL Rank)
|278.3 (5)
|345.7 (21)
|Rushing Def. (NFL Rank)
|96.3 (9)
|75.3 (3)
|Passing Def. (NFL Rank)
|182.0 (5)
|270.3 (31)
|Kickoff Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|20.4 (21)
|25.8 (6)
|Punt Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|18.3 (2)
|10.1 (13)
|Turnover Margin (NFL Rank)
|+2 (12t)
|+7 (2)
|Penalties
|43
|28
|Penalty Yards
|406
|210
|Opp. Penalties
|42
|44
|Opp. Penalty Yards
|320
|409
SAINTS vs. JAGUARS CONNECTIONS
Saints Offensive Line Coach Doug Marrone served on Jacksonville's staff from 2015-20, coaching two games as interim head coach in 2016 before being promoted to head coach in 2017. He guided the Jags to the AFC Championship Game at the end of the 2017 season after finishing with a 10-6 record. His 2017 team was tied for the NFL's biggest win/loss improvement (plus-seven) among first-year head coaches and earned him AFC Coach of the Year recognition from the NFL 101 Awards. During Marrone's tenure in Jacksonville, the Jags were among the NFL leaders in rushing yards, ranking 10th in combined rushing yards with 7,212. In four seasons as the head coach of the Jaguars, Marrone coached six players to nine Pro Bowl selections and five players to six All-Pro selections. He coached the Jags offensive line for two years prior to becoming the head coach. Marrone and Jacksonville Senior Defensive Assistant Bob Sutton served on the same New York Jets coaching staff from 2002-05.
Saints LB Ty Summers played for Jacksonville in 2022.
New Orleans DT Bryan Bresee and Jacksonville QB Trevor Lawrence and RB Travis Etienne were teammates at Clemson in 2020. Etienne prepped at Jennings (La.) HS.
New Orleans Head Coach Dennis Allen and Jaguars Quarterbacks Coach Mike McCoy served on the same Denver Broncos coaching staff in 2011
Saints Secondary Coach Marcus Robertson and Jaguars Running Backs Coach Bernie Parmalee served on the same Oakland staff from 2015-16.
Robertson and Jaguars Defensive Line Coach Brenston Buckner served on the same Arizona Cardinals staff from 2020-21.
Jaguars Assistant Running Backs Coach Tyler Tettleton served as an offensive analyst at LSU in 2020.
New Orleans Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods, Robertson and Jaguars Offensive Line Coach Phil Rauscher served on the same Broncos Staff.
New Orleans Tight Ends Coach Clancy Barone and Jacksonville Outside Linebackers Coach Bill Shuey and Passing Game Coordinator Deshea Townsend served on the same Chicago Bears staff from 2019-21.
Saints Offensive Coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr.’s late father Pete Carmichael Sr., served as an assistant with the Jaguars from 1995-99.
Jacksonville Assistant Offensive Line Coach Todd Washington tutored Saints G/T James Hurst when he served in the same position in Baltimore from 2014-16.
New Orleans DB J.T. Gray and Jaguars P Logan Cooke were college teammates at Mississippi State. Cooke prepped at Columbia (Miss.) Academy.
Jacksonville RB D’Ernest Johnson participated in the Saints rookie minicamp in 2018.
New Orleans CB Paulson Adebo and Jaguars OL Walker Little were college teammates at Stanford.
Little was tutored by Saints Assistant Offensive Line Coach Kevin Carberry at Stanford from 2018-20. Carberry also tutored Jaguars G Brandon Scherff in Washington from 2016-17, where he was assistant Offensive Line Coach.
Jaguars WR Tim Jones prepped at Biloxi (Miss.) HS and played at Southern Mississippi.
New Orleans QB Derek Carr and TE Foster Moreau played with Jaguars WR Zay Jones with the Raiders from 2019-21.
Saints CB Isaac Yiadom and Jaguars TE Evan Engram were teammates with the New York Giants in 2020.
New Orleans CB Marshon Lattimore, WR Chris Olave and LB Pete Werner played with Jaguars TE Luke Farrell at Ohio State.
Jaguars T Cam Robinson prepped at West Monroe High School.
Saints QB Jameis Winston, played at Florida State University, capturing the 2013 Heisman Trophy for the Seminoles.
New Orleans G/C Max Garcia played at the University of Florida
Saints LB Zack Baun and Jaguars G Cole Van Lanen were teammates at Wisconsin from 2017-19.
Johnson and Jaguars DE Angelo Blackson were teammates in Houston in 2019.
New Orleans TE Jimmy Graham and Jaguars LB Caleb Johnson and Blackston were teammates in Chicago in 2021.
Graham and Jaguars DE Roy Robertson-Harris were Bears teammates in 2020.
Saints S Marcus Maye, DE Kyle Phillips and DT Nathan Shepherd played with Jacksonville NT Folorunso Fatukasi with the New York Jets from 2018-21.
Saints Defensive Line Coach Todd Grantham was defensive coordinator at Florida from 2018-21.
Saints LB Nephi Sewell played with Jacksonville LB Devin Lloyd at Utah.
Saints DE Carl Granderson played with Jaguars LB Chad Muma and S Andrew Wingard at Wyoming.
Saints G/C Cesar Ruiz and Jaguars S Andre Cisco were teammates at IMG Academy.
Saints G/C Erik McCoy played at Texas A&M with Jaguars WR Christian Kirk.
The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during preseason play at the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021.