Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Jaguars | 2023 NFL Week 7

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs Jacksonville Jaguars for Thursday Night Football October 19, 2023

Oct 17, 2023 at 10:18 AM
New Orleans Saints
SAINTS VS. JAGUARS GAME PREVIEW

The New Orleans Saints will make their home Thursday Night Football debut on the NFL's Amazon Prime Video package when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 19 at the Caesars Superdome.

The Jacksonville Jaguars sit atop the AFC South at 4-2 and are coming off a 37-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts while the Saints are tied with the Falcons at 3-3, both behind the NFC South first place Buccaneers.

WATCH SAINTS VS. JAGUARS ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

TV: PRIME VIDEO (WDSU 6 locally)

  • Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color analyst), and Kaylee Hartung (sideline)

LISTEN TO SAINTS VS. JAGUARS LIVE

Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:

Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM and Saints mobile app

  • Announcers: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst), and Jeff Nowak (sideline)

Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM

  • Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos and Victor Quinonez (color analysts)

National Radio: Westwood One

  • Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play) and Mike Mayock (color analyst)

STREAM SAINTS VS. JAGUARS ONLINE WITH NFL+

With NFL+, Saints fans can take their game on the go. NFL+ offers fans in the New Orleans market access to every Saints Sunday afternoon game live on phones and tablets. Additionally, fans can also watch every prime-time regular season and postseason game on mobile devices, including the three Saints appearances during prime time this season. Additional benefits to NFL+ users include live local and national audio for every NFL game, NFL Network shows on-demand, NFL Films archives and more.

NFL+ is available in the NFL App across all app stores for $6.99/month or $39.99/year. Fans can upgrade to NFL+ Premium for $14.99/month or $79.99/year, which offers all of the features of NFL+ as well as full and condensed game replays and the All-22 Coaches Film.

CLICK HERE for more information on NFL+ or get started with your 7-day trial

CLICK HERE FOR ADDITIONAL WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES

ADDITIONAL SAINTS VS. JAGUARS GAME COVERAGE

SAINTS GAMEDAY LIVE
Catch a gameday preview with John DeShazier and Erin Summers one hour prior to kickoff between the Saints and Jaguars for 2023 NFL Week 7, featuring a one-on-one exclusive with Dennis Allen. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

SAINTS POSTGAME SHOW:
Fans can watch player postgame reactions and analysis from John DeShazier, Erin Summers, and Saints legend Scott Shanle following the Saints' 2023 Week 7 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on the Saints Postgame Show. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

SAINTS SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS

Follow your Saints on social media for live game day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos:

