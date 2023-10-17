New Orleans Saints fast-track recuperation with Thursday game in sight

In truth, every NFL team that plays on Thursday night encounters the same issue with regard to recovery. While often players admit their bodies aren't feeling ready for the next Sunday game until the previous Thursday, the Saints and Jaguars will be lining up on that day, forging through the soreness and fatigue.

Offensively, the Saints played 78 snaps against Houston while defensively, they logged 60.

"I think we're in a business where you just do what you've got to do," said Davis, who finished with a sack, two tackles for loss, a quarterback hit and seven tackles against Houston. Davis was a projected "did not practice" on Monday, and also did not practice Tuesday.

"It's the next game up, you've got to be ready to go," he said. "Ain't no excuses, just find a way.

"The biggest thing is to get your body back as quickly as possible. You've got to expedite your film study. But I feel like if you can find a way to get recovered and get your body regenerated and have an understanding of what the other team is going to try to do, and get an understanding of them, that's what's going to give you the best chance to be successful."