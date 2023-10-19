New Orleans Saints key ingredients to victory against Jacksonville | 2023 NFL Week 7

2. TOUGH SLEDDING: Jacksonville gives up 75.3 rushing yards per game, third-fewest in the league, so it won't be easy for Alvin Kamara to gain traction there. And yet, New Orleans absolutely has to make the effort and force the Jaguars to defend honestly. Kamara has been a block away from a big run (his long this season has been 13 yards), but he looks like he has the juice if the crease is provided. It hasn't helped that he's a marked man, and will continue to be so until the Saints show that not only do they have other weapons, but that they can get in the end zone. Still, the ball probably should be in his hands for 20-plus touches, and he can do damage on receptions past the line of scrimmage. If the Saints are made one-dimensional, Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen (seven sacks) will be hard to deal with.