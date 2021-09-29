New Orleans Saints have created winning formula to specific opponent this season

It has not been customary during Sean Payton's tenure as coach of the New Orleans Saints to see a Saint offense have 21, 22 and 21 pass attempts during a three-game run, as has been the case for the Saints in the first three games of 2021.

But that has proven to be part of a winning formula for New Orleans, which is 2-1 entering Sunday's game against the Giants (0-3) at the Caesars Superdome.

So while the total number (341 net passing yards through three games) represents a figure that often has been a one-game outing for Payton's offenses, it hasn't skewed the process of winning.

"It just is what it is," Payton said. "If you're looking at three-game totals, obviously, it's not the numbers or any of those things. (But) I like how we're protecting the football, I think we've done a good job of understanding how to win two of these first three games, and we'll go from there.

"We're in the business of winning, right? And honestly, it doesn't have to be aesthetically pleasing, either. It just truly is what it is. But if you have a game like you had against Carolina offensively (80 net passing yards), that's going to take eight, 10 weeks before you're into some normal numbers, if you're even having normal numbers.

"I think what was important was the final drive in that game (against New England, a 13-play, 75-yard drive that lasted 6:45) – converting the third downs we needed. Defensively, three takeaways – that was important. We ran the ball effectively, they didn't – that was important. We matched the intensity in the special teams – that was important.