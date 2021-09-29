Saints vs. Giants Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 4

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS WEEK 3 RECAP

New Orleans returns home after spending a month with their base of football operations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area due to affects of Ida, touchdown down in the Crescent City following a 28-13 win over the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass. on Sunday, September 28. After taking a 14-3 halftime lead and a commanding 21-3, edge nine seconds into the second half when S ﻿Malcolm Jenkins﻿ picked off New England rookie QB Mac Jones for a 34-yard touchdown, the Patriots inched to within a score of tying the contests at 21-13 midway through the fourth quarter. However, New Orleans dug in with their offensive line and run game and a pair of key third down conversions by QB ﻿Jameis Winston﻿, grinding out a 13-play, 75-yard drive that chewed up 6:45 off the clock and ended with a four-yard rushing touchdown by QB ﻿Taysom Hill﻿. On New England's final change, the Saints kept the ball in front of them and ended their chances with an interception by CB ﻿Marshon Lattimore﻿.