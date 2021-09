Saints vs. Giants Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 4

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS WEEK 3 RECAP

New Orleans returns home after spending a month with their base of football operations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area due to affects of Ida, touchdown down in the Crescent City following a 28-13 win over the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass. on Sunday, September 28. After taking a 14-3 halftime lead and a commanding 21-3, edge nine seconds into the second half when S Malcolm Jenkins picked off New England rookie QB Mac Jones for a 34-yard touchdown, the Patriots inched to within a score of tying the contests at 21-13 midway through the fourth quarter. However, New Orleans dug in with their offensive line and run game and a pair of key third down conversions by QB Jameis Winston, grinding out a 13-play, 75-yard drive that chewed up 6:45 off the clock and ended with a four-yard rushing touchdown by QB Taysom Hill. On New England's final change, the Saints kept the ball in front of them and ended their chances with an interception by CB Marshon Lattimore.