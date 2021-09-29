Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Giants 2021 NFL Week 4

SAINTS-GIANTS GAME PREVIEW

The New Orleans Saints (2-1) will look forward to playing their first contest in a capacity crowd in from of their fans for the first time since the 2019 campaign, as they make their 2021 debut in front of their Caesars Superdome faithful, which was delayed three weeks, when they host the New York Giants (0-3).

New Orleans enters the matchup having won five of their last seven meetings against the Giants since Head Coach Sean Payton was hired in 2006, against the team for home he served on their coaching staff for four seasons, as offensive coordinator for three. During that period, New Orleans' record against New York has been unblemished in three contests at home, the last a Superdome thriller on Nov. 1, 2015 matching up Drew Brees and Eli Manning in a 52-49 Saints win there the signal-callers combined for 13 touchdown passes, Brees tying an NFL record with seven.

WATCH SAINTS-GIANTS ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

TV: FOX (WVUE Fox-8 locally)

Announcers: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (color analyst), and Sara Walsh (sideline).

WATCH SAINTS-GIANTS ON MOBILE