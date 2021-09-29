Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Giants 2021 NFL Week 4

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs. New York Giants on Oct. 3, 2021

Sep 29, 2021 at 10:03 AM
CP-NOSNYG-Alvin-Kamara-1920-0001
SAINTS-GIANTS GAME PREVIEW

The New Orleans Saints (2-1) will look forward to playing their first contest in a capacity crowd in from of their fans for the first time since the 2019 campaign, as they make their 2021 debut in front of their Caesars Superdome faithful, which was delayed three weeks, when they host the New York Giants (0-3).

New Orleans enters the matchup having won five of their last seven meetings against the Giants since Head Coach Sean Payton was hired in 2006, against the team for home he served on their coaching staff for four seasons, as offensive coordinator for three. During that period, New Orleans' record against New York has been unblemished in three contests at home, the last a Superdome thriller on Nov. 1, 2015 matching up Drew Brees and Eli Manning in a 52-49 Saints win there the signal-callers combined for 13 touchdown passes, Brees tying an NFL record with seven.

WATCH SAINTS-GIANTS ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

TV: FOX (WVUE Fox-8 locally)

Announcers: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (color analyst), and Sara Walsh (sideline).

WATCH SAINTS-GIANTS ON MOBILE

Watch the Saints on the go this season via the Yahoo Sports or Saints app presented by Verizon, free on your phone or tablet. Geographic restrictions apply. Local & prime-time games only. Data charges may apply. WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES

LISTEN LIVE

Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:

Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM

  • Announcers: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst), and Steve Geller (sideline)

Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM

  • Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst), and Victor Quinonez (sideline)

NFL GAME PASS

Fans can get unprecedented access to every play, of every game, all season long, including the playoffs and Super Bowl with NFL Game Pass. A $99.99 subscription gives fans access to replays of every game, exclusive camera angles the pros & GMs use, condensed game replays to see every snap in around 45 minutes, player search options and live hometown radio feeds.

Also, the games go where you go as NFL Game Pass is available across devices including the NFL app via your smart phone, tablet, and connected TV devices.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION OR DETAILS ON YOUR FREE TRIAL.

For a full description of features, requirements, limitations, and other information, visit our FAQ at NFL.com/help/GamePass

ADDITIONAL GAME COVERAGE

SAINTS DOME AT HOME PREGAME REPORT PRESENTED BY SANDERSON FARMS
Catch a gameday preview with John DeShazier and Erin Summers one hour prior to kickoff between the Saints and Giants for 2021 NFL Week 4. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

SAINTS POSTGAME SHOW PRESENTED BY VERIZON:
Fans can get full analysis, highlights and player postgame reactions following the Saints' 2021 Week 4 game against the New York Giants on the Saints Postgame Show presented by Verizon. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS

Follow your Saints on social media for live game day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos:

