Observations from New Orleans Saints loss to Carolina Panthers

1. Self-inflicted wounds part two: New Orleans continues to hurt itself with costly turnovers and penalties, a promising opening drive was negated by a false start penalty and chop block by Mark Ingram on a first down pass to Michael Thomas. On their next offensive series, after a personal foul on quarterback Jameis Winston, running back Alvin Kamara was stripped and the ensuing fumble was retuned by defensive lineman Marquis Haynes 44 yards for a touchdown and early Panthers lead. It was Kamara's first fumble since 2020 and only the eighth of his career. The Saints, at the time, had committed six turnovers (two returned for touchdown)s since the 1:19 mark of the third quarter of the Tampa game. Two series later, an Ingram first down run was negated by a holding penalty on center Erik McCoy. New Orleans committed five offensive penalties in the first half alone. The Saints have now turned the ball over nine times (five interceptions, four fumbles) in three games. If these mistakes continue, the Saints (1-2) not only have to play their opponents, but themselves as well.

2. Slow starts: With the Saints being shut out in the first half in Carolina, New Orleans has scored 10 total points in the first half in the first three games this season, with the lone touchdown coming by Taysom Hill in the first quarter against the Falcons in the season opener. New Orleans has also been shut out four times in the first half since the 2021 season began. The fact that the defense has played very well during these stretches has made this stat a little more bearable, but moving forward the Saints need to get some points on the board early and take some pressure off the defense. Actually, the first drives of the last two games have been solid, with a field goal against Tampa, and we've already discussed what happened on the first drive of this game in our first observation. Just too many self-inflicted mistakes and three-and-outs to overcome. As an aside, the Saints have not been shutout in 324 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the league and the fourth longest all time.