New Orleans Saints aware of dangers posed by Seattle quarterback Geno Smith

"First of all, it's a well-coached team," Davis said. "And any time you have a well-coached team, you're going to be all right regardless of who's playing and who's not playing. We've seen that here with our team.

"Secondly, I played with Geno. I was there when the Jets drafted Geno (in 2013). Felt like he was a first-round guy that fell to us in the second round. He's going into his eighth year, that speaks for itself. Very talented guy, doing a good job of running their offense. I know he plays with a chip on his shoulder so he's going to bring anything and everything.

"No disrespect to Russell, but they're not taking a major drop-off or anything like that going to Geno. In a lot of ways he's a different type of quarterback, so we have to be prepared for him."

Smith hasn't started consecutive NFL games since the final two games of his second season, in 2014, a loss to New England and a victory over Miami in which he completed 20 of 25 passes for 358 yards and three touchdowns.

Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said that, against Pittsburgh, there wasn't a significant offensive variation from what the Seahawks normally would do.

"I don't think so," Allen said. "They're very similar schematically in terms of the things they do. Obviously, when you lose a player of Russell Wilson's caliber that's a tough blow to overcome.

"Schematically against Pittsburgh, I didn't see this vast change of philosophy in terms of what they want to do. Certainly, it was good to see how they operated with Geno Smith at quarterback and get a feel of that from an entire game plan standpoint.