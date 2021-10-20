Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Seahawks 2021 NFL Week 7

SAINTS-SEAHAWKS GAME PREVIEW

Coming off of a Week Six bye, the New Orleans Saints (3-2) will return to action, making their 2021 prime time debut on Monday Night Football at 7:20 p.m. CT, playing the Seattle Seahawks.

New Orleans will return to prime time play for the first time in nearly a year when they had a 38-3 win at Tampa Bay, Nov. 8, 2020. They will face a 2-4 Seattle team led by the steady hands of Coach Pete Carroll, but currently missing QB Russell Wilson while recovering from finger surgery and RB Chris Carson. Under the leadership of QB Geno Smith, the offense's primary targets are WRs DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, while Alex Collins has carried 48 times for 225 yards and two TDs.