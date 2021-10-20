Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Seahawks 2021 NFL Week 7

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 25, 2021

Oct 20, 2021 at 01:25 PM
CP-NOSSEA-Alvin-Kamara-1920-0001
Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints

SAINTS-SEAHAWKS GAME PREVIEW

Coming off of a Week Six bye, the New Orleans Saints (3-2) will return to action, making their 2021 prime time debut on Monday Night Football at 7:20 p.m. CT, playing the Seattle Seahawks.

New Orleans will return to prime time play for the first time in nearly a year when they had a 38-3 win at Tampa Bay, Nov. 8, 2020. They will face a 2-4 Seattle team led by the steady hands of Coach Pete Carroll, but currently missing QB Russell Wilson while recovering from finger surgery and RB Chris Carson. Under the leadership of QB Geno Smith, the offense's primary targets are WRs DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, while Alex Collins has carried 48 times for 225 yards and two TDs.

WATCH SAINTS-SEAHAWKS ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

TV: ESPN (WDSU 6 locally)

Announcers: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese and Louis Riddick (color analysts) and Lisa Salters (sideline).

WATCH SAINTS-SEAHAWKS ON MOBILE

Watch the Saints on the go this season via the Yahoo Sports or Saints app presented by Verizon, free on your phone or tablet. Geographic restrictions apply. Local & prime-time games only. Data charges may apply. WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES

LISTEN LIVE

Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:

Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM

  • Announcers: Mike Hoss (play-by-play) and Deuce McAllister (color analyst)

National radio: Westwood One

  • Announcers: Kevin Harland (play-by-play) and Kurt Warner (color analyst)

Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM

  • Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos and Victor Quinonez (color analysts)

NFL GAME PASS

Fans can get unprecedented access to every play, of every game, all season long, including the playoffs and Super Bowl with NFL Game Pass. A $99.99 subscription gives fans access to replays of every game, exclusive camera angles the pros & GMs use, condensed game replays to see every snap in around 45 minutes, player search options and live hometown radio feeds.

Also, the games go where you go as NFL Game Pass is available across devices including the NFL app via your smart phone, tablet, and connected TV devices.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION OR DETAILS ON YOUR FREE TRIAL.

For a full description of features, requirements, limitations, and other information, visit our FAQ at NFL.com/help/GamePass

ADDITIONAL GAME COVERAGE

SAINTS DOME AT HOME PREGAME REPORT PRESENTED BY SANDERSON FARMS
Catch a gameday preview with John DeShazier and Erin Summers one hour prior to kickoff between the Saints and Seahawks for 2021 NFL Week 7. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

SAINTS POSTGAME SHOW PRESENTED BY VERIZON:
Fans can get full analysis, highlights and player postgame reactions following the Saints' 2021 Week 7 game against the Seattle Seahawks on the Saints Postgame Show presented by Verizon. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

