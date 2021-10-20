Saints at Seahawks Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 7

THE MATCHUP: SAINTS VS SEAHAWKS 2021 WEEK 7
Coming off of a Week Six bye, the New Orleans Saints (3-2) will return to action, making their 2021 prime time debut on Monday Night Football at 7:20 p.m. CT, playing the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans will return to prime time play for the first time in nearly a year when they had a 38-3 win at Tampa Bay, Nov. 8, 2020. They will face a 2-4 Seattle team led by the steady hands of Coach Pete Carroll, but currently missing QB Russell Wilson while recovering from finger surgery and RB Chris Carson. Under the leadership of QB Geno Smith, the offense's primary targets are WRs DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, while Alex Collins has carried 48 times for 225 yards and two TDs.
SAINTS-SEAHAWKS SERIES HISTORY
The Saints and Seahawks have met 14 times in the regular season with the Saints leading the series 8-6, while the Seahawks have captured both postseason meetings. Since Sean Payton became head coach in 2006, the Saints have won four of the five regular season meetings between the two clubs.
The Saints' last win in the series came in a 33-27 victory on September 22, 2019 at Seattle's CenturyLink Field which saw the Saints overcome the loss of QB Drew Brees the prior week to score a defensive, offensive and special teams touchdown in the same game for the third time in franchise history. Both clubs have made the playoffs in each of the last three seasons, two of only four clubs to do so. On November 21, 1976 against Seattle at the Kingdome, the Saints equaled a club scoring record in a 51-27 win over the then-expansion Seahawks, who resided in the same division as the Saints, the NFC West, for their inaugural season in the NFL. New Orleans has scored 50 or more points only six other times in franchise history. A look back at the results from the all-time series between the two clubs:
Date Score Site Att.
- 11/21/76 WIN, 51-27 Kingdome 61,865
- 11/18/79 LOSS, 24-38 Kingdome 60,055
- 11/10/85 LOSS, 3-27 Superdome 47,365
- 10/16/88 WIN, 20-19 Kingdome 63,569
- 9/1/91 WIN, 27-24 Superdome 68,492
- 11/16/97 WIN, 20-17 ot Superdome 50,493
- 9/17/00 LOSS, 10-20 Husky Stadium 59,513
- 9/7/03 LOSS, 10-27 Seahawks Stad. 52,250
- 9/12/04 LOSS, 7-21 Superdome 64,900
- 10/14/07 WIN, 28-17 Qwest Field 68,296
- 11/21/10 WIN, 34-19 Superdome 70,015
- 1/8/11* LOSS, 36-41 Qwest Field 66,336
- 12/2/13 LOSS, 7-34 CenturyLink Fld. 68,387
- 1/11/14# LOSS, 15-23 CenturyLink Fld. 63,388
- 10/30/16 WIN, 25-20 Superdome 73,088
- 9/22/19 WIN, 33-27 CenturyLink Fld. 69,005
* NFC Wild Card Playoff
# NFC Divisional Playoff
THE LAST MEETING
Saints 33, Seahawks 27; September 22, 2019 @ CenturyLink Field – RB Alvin Kamara powered the New Orleans offensive attack, grinding out 161 total yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns stake the Saints to a 33-27 victory to improve to 2-1.
The Saints defense and special teams did the rest, stopping four fourth down conversions and dominating the kicking game, while creating 13 points. Early in the first quarter, rookie WR/RS Deonte Harris returned a punt 53 yards for a touchdown to give New Orleans a 7-0 lead. P Thomas Morstead and the club's coverage units were dominant in the kicking game as the 11th-year special teams captain punted six times for 324 yards for a 54.0 gross punting average and a 52.0 net. Four of Morstead's punts fell inside the 20-yard line, two inside the five. DB J.T. Gray had a career-high and game-high three special teams stops.
The victory gave New Orleans an 8-6 record against the Seahawks in the regular season, their second consecutive victory against Seattle. After two postseason losses and one regular season loss in Seattle, it marked the first time the Saints won at CenturyLink Field since the 2007 season.
Game action photos of the New Orleans Saints taking on the Seattle Seahawks in week 3 of the 2019 NFL season.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS WEEK 6 RECAP
From Seahawks.com
The Seahawks, playing without Russell Wilson for the first time in a decade, found themselves down big early, but showed a lot of heart by overcoming a 14-point halftime deficit to send the game to overtime.
Unfortunately for the Seahawks, they weren't quite able to pull off the storybook ending in Geno Smith's first start in four years, falling 23-20 to the Steelers in overtime.
Here are five rapid reactions to Sunday night's loss, which dropped Seattle record to 2-4.
1. The Seahawks showed a ton of resilience.
The Seahawks began the game knowing they would be without Russell Wilson, who was missing the first game of his career, as well as starting running back Chris Carson, and then when the game got going it appeared it might be a long night for Seattle.
But even without two of their top offensive players, and down two touchdowns, the Seahawks showed a lot of fight in the second half, rallying back with two third-quarter touchdowns, then tying the game early in the fourth quarter.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS WEEK 5 RECAP
The Saints came up with a convincing win over the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field on October 10. New Orleans got back to a winning record, as the offense, defense and special teams worked in complementary fashion to take back the lead for good on the last play of the first half on a successful 49-yard Hail Mary play from QB Jameis Winston to WR Marquez Callaway. RB Alvin Kamara showed the versatility that's made him famous, finishing with 151 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns.
The New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.