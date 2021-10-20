Saints at Seahawks Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 7

SAINTS-SEAHAWKS SERIES HISTORY

The Saints and Seahawks have met 14 times in the regular season with the Saints leading the series 8-6, while the Seahawks have captured both postseason meetings. Since Sean Payton became head coach in 2006, the Saints have won four of the five regular season meetings between the two clubs.

The Saints' last win in the series came in a 33-27 victory on September 22, 2019 at Seattle's CenturyLink Field which saw the Saints overcome the loss of QB Drew Brees the prior week to score a defensive, offensive and special teams touchdown in the same game for the third time in franchise history. Both clubs have made the playoffs in each of the last three seasons, two of only four clubs to do so. On November 21, 1976 against Seattle at the Kingdome, the Saints equaled a club scoring record in a 51-27 win over the then-expansion Seahawks, who resided in the same division as the Saints, the NFC West, for their inaugural season in the NFL. New Orleans has scored 50 or more points only six other times in franchise history. A look back at the results from the all-time series between the two clubs: