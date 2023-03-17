New Orleans Saints agree to terms with defensive tackle Khalen Saunders

The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have agreed to terms with free agent defensive tackle Khalen Saunders. The announcement was made by Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.
Saunders, 6-0, 324, was originally a third round pick (84th overall) of the Chiefs in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Western Illinois. In four seasons with Kansas City, Saunders appeared in 35 games with five starts, recording 81 tackles (40 solo), 4.5 sacks, two passes defensed and three stops for loss. Pronounced "KHA-len" Saunders, the fifth-year pro has also appeared in six postseason contests, posting eight tackles (six solo) and one sack as a member of Kansas City's Super Bowl LIV and LVII Championship teams. The St. Louis, Mo. native is coming off his most productive season as a pro in 2022, setting career highs in games played (16), tackles (48), sacks (3.5) and stops for loss (three).
In four seasons at Western Illinois, Saunders appeared in 46 games for the Leathernecks tallying 203 tackles (120 solo), 17.5 sacks, six passes defensed, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. As a senior in 2018, Saunders recorded 72 tackles (42 solo), 6.5 sacks, one pass defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 11 games.
