New Orleans Saints agree to terms with defensive tackle Khalen Saunders

Mar 17, 2023 at 02:18 PM
New Orleans Saints
Rick Scuteri/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent defensive tackle Khalen Saunders on Friday, March 17, 2023. Check out Khalen in action with the Kansas City Chiefs during his NFL career.

The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have agreed to terms with free agent defensive tackle Khalen Saunders. The announcement was made by Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Khalen Saunders

#- DT

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 324 lbs
  • College: Western Illinois

Saunders, 6-0, 324, was originally a third round pick (84th overall) of the Chiefs in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Western Illinois. In four seasons with Kansas City, Saunders appeared in 35 games with five starts, recording 81 tackles (40 solo), 4.5 sacks, two passes defensed and three stops for loss. Pronounced "KHA-len" Saunders, the fifth-year pro has also appeared in six postseason contests, posting eight tackles (six solo) and one sack as a member of Kansas City's Super Bowl LIV and LVII Championship teams.  The St. Louis, Mo. native is coming off his most productive season as a pro in 2022, setting career highs in games played (16), tackles (48), sacks (3.5) and stops for loss (three).

In four seasons at Western Illinois, Saunders appeared in 46 games for the Leathernecks tallying 203 tackles (120 solo), 17.5 sacks, six passes defensed, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. As a senior in 2018, Saunders recorded 72 tackles (42 solo), 6.5 sacks, one pass defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 11 games.

Khalen Saunders joins the New Orleans Saints | Meet the Team Photos

David J. Phillip/AP Images
Reed Hoffmann/AP Images
Peter Aiken/AP Images
Alex Menendez/AP Images
Ed Zurga/AP Images
Ed Zurga/AP Images
Reed Hoffmann/AP Images
Rick Scuteri/AP Images
Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP Images
Bart Young/AP Images
Matt Patterson/AP Images
Reed Hoffmann/AP Images
Ed Zurga/AP Images
Peter Aiken/AP Images
Reed Hoffmann/AP Images
Reed Hoffmann/AP Images
David Becker/AP Images
Rick Scuteri/AP Images
David Becker/AP Images
Rick Scuteri/AP Images
John Locher/AP Images
Reed Hoffmann/AP Images
Ben Liebenberg/AP Images
Brynn Anderson/AP Images
Ross D. Franklin/AP Images
