Five things to know about New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams .

- Had career highs in rushing attempts (262), rushing yards (1,066) and rushing touchdowns (a league-leading 17) last season. In five previous seasons, had rushed for 13 touchdowns. With 17 rushing touchdowns, set Lions single-season record, surpassing Barry Sanders' 16.
- College teammate of Saints tight end/quarterback/special team ace Taysom Hill at BYU. They played together in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2016.
- On Nov. 25, 2021, he carried the ball for the 585th time in his career, breaking the NFL record for the most carries without ever fumbling.
- Rushed for 65 first downs last season.
- He's a self-described nerd for anime, video games and cosplay.
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent running back Jamaal Williams on Friday, March 17, 2023.