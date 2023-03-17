Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams

Set NFL record for career carries without a fumble

Mar 17, 2023 at 01:08 PM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Gallery-Jamaal-Williams-Free-Agency-19
Andy Clayton-King/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent running back Jamaal Williams on Friday, March 17, 2023. Check out Jamaal in action with the Detroit Lions during his NFL career.

Headshot-2023-Jamaal-Williams

Jamaal Williams

#- RB

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 213 lbs
  • College: BYU
  1. Had career highs in rushing attempts (262), rushing yards (1,066) and rushing touchdowns (a league-leading 17) last season. In five previous seasons, had rushed for 13 touchdowns. With 17 rushing touchdowns, set Lions single-season record, surpassing Barry Sanders' 16.
  2. College teammate of Saints tight end/quarterback/special team ace Taysom Hill at BYU. They played together in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2016.
  3. On Nov. 25, 2021, he carried the ball for the 585th time in his career, breaking the NFL record for the most carries without ever fumbling.
  4. Rushed for 65 first downs last season.
  5. He's a self-described nerd for anime, video games and cosplay.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Lon Horwedel/AP Images
Paul Sancya/AP Images
Rick Osentoski/AP Images
NFL/AP Images
Paul Sancya/AP Images
Lon Horwedel/AP Images
Craig Lassig/AP Images
Duane Burleson/AP Images
Andy Clayton-King/AP Images
Lon Horwedel/AP Images
David Banks/AP Images
Roger Steinman/AP Images
John Munson/AP Images
Lon Horwedel/AP Images
Paul Sancya/AP Images
Duane Burleson/AP Images
John Munson/AP Images
Paul Sancya/AP Images
John Munson/AP Images
Paul Sancya/AP Images
Matt Ludtke/AP Images
NFL/AP Images
Mike Roemer/AP Images
Paul Sancya/AP Images
Paul Sancya/AP Images
