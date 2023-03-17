Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Khalen Saunders

Played offense and defense in college, had rushing and receiving touchdowns

Mar 17, 2023 at 02:22 PM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Gallery-Khalen-Saunders-Free-Agent-signing-14
Reed Hoffmann/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent defensive tackle Khalen Saunders on Friday, March 17, 2023. Check out Khalen in action with the Kansas City Chiefs during his NFL career.

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Khalen Saunders.

Headshot-2023-Khalen-Saunders

Khalen Saunders

#- DT

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 324 lbs
  • College: Western Illinois
  1. Received only one Division I scholarship offer, from Western Illinois. Played offense and defense there, and recorded a rushing and receiving touchdown.
  2. He and his wife have a daughter who was born in 2019 while he was at the Senior Bowl.
  3. Helped Kansas City win two Super Bowls, including the most recent one, Super Bowl LVII against Philadelphia. He had two tackles and a sack in the 38-35 victory.
  4. Had 3.5 of his career 4.5 sacks last season. Also had career high 48 tackles, three tackles for loss and eight quarterback hits in 2022.
  5. Started five of 38 games in four seasons with the Chiefs.

Khalen Saunders joins the New Orleans Saints | Meet the Team Photos

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
David J. Phillip/AP Images
Reed Hoffmann/AP Images
Peter Aiken/AP Images
Alex Menendez/AP Images
Ed Zurga/AP Images
Ed Zurga/AP Images
Reed Hoffmann/AP Images
Rick Scuteri/AP Images
Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP Images
Bart Young/AP Images
Matt Patterson/AP Images
Reed Hoffmann/AP Images
Ed Zurga/AP Images
Peter Aiken/AP Images
Reed Hoffmann/AP Images
Reed Hoffmann/AP Images
David Becker/AP Images
Rick Scuteri/AP Images
David Becker/AP Images
Rick Scuteri/AP Images
John Locher/AP Images
Reed Hoffmann/AP Images
Ben Liebenberg/AP Images
Brynn Anderson/AP Images
Ross D. Franklin/AP Images
