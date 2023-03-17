Five things to know about New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Khalen Saunders.

- Received only one Division I scholarship offer, from Western Illinois. Played offense and defense there, and recorded a rushing and receiving touchdown.
- He and his wife have a daughter who was born in 2019 while he was at the Senior Bowl.
- Helped Kansas City win two Super Bowls, including the most recent one, Super Bowl LVII against Philadelphia. He had two tackles and a sack in the 38-35 victory.
- Had 3.5 of his career 4.5 sacks last season. Also had career high 48 tackles, three tackles for loss and eight quarterback hits in 2022.
- Started five of 38 games in four seasons with the Chiefs.
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent defensive tackle Khalen Saunders on Friday, March 17, 2023. Check out Khalen in action with the Kansas City Chiefs during his NFL career.