Morning Break: Saints legend, Hall of Famer earns honorary doctorate degree

Saints News from Nola.com
Former New Orleans Saints quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Fame selectee Drew Brees has added another title to his extensive resume: Honorary doctorate degree recipient. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
The tenth annual Saints Hall of Fame Gulf Coast Celebration is set for Thursday, June 18 and Friday, June 19. Thursday, June 18 features the Saints Hall of Fame reception and auction from 7-9:30 p.m. at IP Casino Resort, 850 Bayview Ave. in Biloxi in the third floor Grand Ballroom. SEE MORE>>
News from NFL.com
The Minnesota Vikings recently announced they will be inducting Adrian Peterson into the franchise's Ring of Honor, and the four-time All-Pro running back is just a year away from being eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It would be a surprise if Peterson doesn't go in on the first ballot. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on May 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.