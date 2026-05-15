Morning Break: A closer look at the Saints' 2026 schedule

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

The New Orleans Saints announced today their 2026 schedule presented by SeatGeek, opening their season on the road for the first time since 2022 and headlined by the Black and Gold hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first NFL game to be played in France. SEE MORE>>

If the trip to France for the first ever NFL game in Paris was the teaser leading up to the release of the New Orleans Saints' 2026 schedule, then a return to prime time for the 20-year Superdome reopening anniversary game is the pièce de resistance. SEE MORE>>