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Morning Break: A closer look at the Saints' 2026 schedule

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Friday, May 15

May 15, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Saints News from Nola.com

The Saints' full 2026 schedule is here. A return to prime time and an important late stretch

You can book your flights: The New Orleans Saints' 2026 schedule has been finalized. The NFL released the full 2026 slate Thursday, giving teams the where and when they'll face their opponents. The Saints' lineup this year features a travel-heavy back half of the season, with four of their final five games against division foes. SEE MORE>>

Toughest home game? Narrative setter? The 5 most interesting games on the Saints' schedule

A lot can happen between now and the start of the NFL's regular season, and that is even more true from the start of the first game until the end of the last one. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints 2026 schedule presented by SeatGeek announced

The New Orleans Saints announced today their 2026 schedule presented by SeatGeek, opening their season on the road for the first time since 2022 and headlined by the Black and Gold hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first NFL game to be played in France. SEE MORE>>

New Orleans Saints return to prime time in 2026 for Monday night game against Falcons

If the trip to France for the first ever NFL game in Paris was the teaser leading up to the release of the New Orleans Saints' 2026 schedule, then a return to prime time for the 20-year Superdome reopening anniversary game is the pièce de resistance. SEE MORE>>

New Orleans Saints 2026 Schedule Notes: Opponents, Dates & Key Games

The Saints will open up their season on the road for the first time since the 2022 season, when they defeated the Atlanta Falcons, 27-26. SEE MORE>>

News from NFL.com

2026 NFL schedule release: Complete slate of Week 1 games

Plan accordingly. After three days of marquee matchups being unveiled, the 2026 NFL regular season schedule has arrived with the league's full Thursday reveal. SEE MORE>>

Winners and losers from 2026 NFL schedule release

The New Orleans Saints finished last season playing some pretty good football, and their schedule is fairly manageable on the whole this season. SEE MORE>>

Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints 2026 Schedule: NFL Opponents Head Coaches 

The New Orleans Saints schedule for the 2026 NFL season has been announced. Take a look at the NFL head coaches that Kellen Moore will go head-to-head against during the 2026 NFL season.

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New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints schedule for the 2026 NFL season has been announced. Take a look at the NFL head coaches that Kellen Moore will go head-to-head against during the 2026 NFL season. Week 1: Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell
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The New Orleans Saints schedule for the 2026 NFL season has been announced. Take a look at the NFL head coaches that Kellen Moore will go head-to-head against during the 2026 NFL season.

Week 1: Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell

Chris Szagola/2025 The Associated Press
The New Orleans Saints schedule for the 2026 NFL season has been announced. Take a look at the NFL head coaches that Kellen Moore will go head-to-head against during the 2026 NFL season. Week 2: Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter
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The New Orleans Saints schedule for the 2026 NFL season has been announced. Take a look at the NFL head coaches that Kellen Moore will go head-to-head against during the 2026 NFL season.

Week 2: Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter

Stephanie Scarbrough/2026 The Associated Press
The New Orleans Saints schedule for the 2026 NFL season has been announced. Take a look at the NFL head coaches that Kellen Moore will go head-to-head against during the 2026 NFL season. Week 3: Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak
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The New Orleans Saints schedule for the 2026 NFL season has been announced. Take a look at the NFL head coaches that Kellen Moore will go head-to-head against during the 2026 NFL season.

Week 3: Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak

Ian Maule/2026 The Associated Press
The New Orleans Saints schedule for the 2026 NFL season has been announced. Take a look at the NFL head coaches that Kellen Moore will go head-to-head against during the 2026 NFL season. Week 4 and 17: Atlanta Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski
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The New Orleans Saints schedule for the 2026 NFL season has been announced. Take a look at the NFL head coaches that Kellen Moore will go head-to-head against during the 2026 NFL season.

Week 4 and 17: Atlanta Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski

Mike Stewart/2026 The Associated Press
The New Orleans Saints schedule for the 2026 NFL season has been announced. Take a look at the NFL head coaches that Kellen Moore will go head-to-head against during the 2026 NFL season. Week 5: Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell
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The New Orleans Saints schedule for the 2026 NFL season has been announced. Take a look at the NFL head coaches that Kellen Moore will go head-to-head against during the 2026 NFL season.

Week 5: Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell

Ellen Schmidt/2025 The Associated Press
The New Orleans Saints schedule for the 2026 NFL season has been announced. Take a look at the NFL head coaches that Kellen Moore will go head-to-head against during the 2026 NFL season. Week 6: New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh
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The New Orleans Saints schedule for the 2026 NFL season has been announced. Take a look at the NFL head coaches that Kellen Moore will go head-to-head against during the 2026 NFL season.

Week 6: New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh

Adam Hunger/2026 The Associated Press
The New Orleans Saints schedule for the 2026 NFL season has been announced. Take a look at the NFL head coaches that Kellen Moore will go head-to-head against during the 2026 NFL season. Week 7: Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy
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The New Orleans Saints schedule for the 2026 NFL season has been announced. Take a look at the NFL head coaches that Kellen Moore will go head-to-head against during the 2026 NFL season.

Week 7: Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy

Gene J. Puskar/2026 The Associated Press
The New Orleans Saints schedule for the 2026 NFL season has been announced. Take a look at the NFL head coaches that Kellen Moore will go head-to-head against during the 2026 NFL season. Week 9: Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken
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The New Orleans Saints schedule for the 2026 NFL season has been announced. Take a look at the NFL head coaches that Kellen Moore will go head-to-head against during the 2026 NFL season.

Week 9: Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken

David Richard/2026 The Associated Press
The New Orleans Saints schedule for the 2026 NFL season has been announced. Take a look at the NFL head coaches that Kellen Moore will go head-to-head against during the 2026 NFL season. Week 10 and 14: Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales
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The New Orleans Saints schedule for the 2026 NFL season has been announced. Take a look at the NFL head coaches that Kellen Moore will go head-to-head against during the 2026 NFL season.

Week 10 and 14: Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales

Jacob Kupferman/2025 The Associated Press
The New Orleans Saints schedule for the 2026 NFL season has been announced. Take a look at the NFL head coaches that Kellen Moore will go head-to-head against during the 2026 NFL season. Week 11: Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson
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The New Orleans Saints schedule for the 2026 NFL season has been announced. Take a look at the NFL head coaches that Kellen Moore will go head-to-head against during the 2026 NFL season.

Week 11: Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson

Matt Ludtke/2025 The Associated Press
The New Orleans Saints schedule for the 2026 NFL season has been announced. Take a look at the NFL head coaches that Kellen Moore will go head-to-head against during the 2026 NFL season. Week 12: Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor
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The New Orleans Saints schedule for the 2026 NFL season has been announced. Take a look at the NFL head coaches that Kellen Moore will go head-to-head against during the 2026 NFL season.

Week 12: Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor

Jeff Dean/2025 The Associated Press
The New Orleans Saints schedule for the 2026 NFL season has been announced. Take a look at the NFL head coaches that Kellen Moore will go head-to-head against during the 2026 NFL season. Week 13: Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur
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The New Orleans Saints schedule for the 2026 NFL season has been announced. Take a look at the NFL head coaches that Kellen Moore will go head-to-head against during the 2026 NFL season.

Week 13: Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur

Ross D. Franklin/2026 The Associated Press
The New Orleans Saints schedule for the 2026 NFL season has been announced. Take a look at the NFL head coaches that Kellen Moore will go head-to-head against during the 2026 NFL season. Week 15 and 18: Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles
13 / 14

The New Orleans Saints schedule for the 2026 NFL season has been announced. Take a look at the NFL head coaches that Kellen Moore will go head-to-head against during the 2026 NFL season.

Week 15 and 18: Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles

Rick Osentoski/2025 The Associated Press
The New Orleans Saints schedule for the 2026 NFL season has been announced. Take a look at the NFL head coaches that Kellen Moore will go head-to-head against during the 2026 NFL season. Week 16: Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur
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The New Orleans Saints schedule for the 2026 NFL season has been announced. Take a look at the NFL head coaches that Kellen Moore will go head-to-head against during the 2026 NFL season.

Week 16: Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur

Rick Scuteri/2026 The Associated Press
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Saints 2026 Schedule: NFL Opponents Quarterbacks

The New Orleans Saints schedule for the 2026 NFL season has been announced. Take a look at the quarterbacks that the Saints are anticipating going head-to-head against during the 2026 NFL season.

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New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints schedule for the 2026 NFL season has been announced. Take a look at the quarterbacks that the Saints are anticipating going head-to-head against during the 2026 NFL season. Week 1: Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff
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The New Orleans Saints schedule for the 2026 NFL season has been announced. Take a look at the quarterbacks that the Saints are anticipating going head-to-head against during the 2026 NFL season.

Week 1: Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff

Abbie Parr/2025 The Associated Press
The New Orleans Saints schedule for the 2026 NFL season has been announced. Take a look at the quarterbacks that the Saints are anticipating going head-to-head against during the 2026 NFL season. Week 2: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson
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The New Orleans Saints schedule for the 2026 NFL season has been announced. Take a look at the quarterbacks that the Saints are anticipating going head-to-head against during the 2026 NFL season.

Week 2: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson

Terrance Williams/2025 The Associated Press
The New Orleans Saints schedule for the 2026 NFL season has been announced. Take a look at the quarterbacks that the Saints are anticipating going head-to-head against during the 2026 NFL season. Week 3: Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Fernando Mendoza
3 / 14

The New Orleans Saints schedule for the 2026 NFL season has been announced. Take a look at the quarterbacks that the Saints are anticipating going head-to-head against during the 2026 NFL season.

Week 3: Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Fernando Mendoza

The New Orleans Saints schedule for the 2026 NFL season has been announced. Take a look at the quarterbacks that the Saints are anticipating going head-to-head against during the 2026 NFL season. Week 4 and 17: Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr.
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The New Orleans Saints schedule for the 2026 NFL season has been announced. Take a look at the quarterbacks that the Saints are anticipating going head-to-head against during the 2026 NFL season.

Week 4 and 17: Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Ben Liebenberg/2025 National Football League
The New Orleans Saints schedule for the 2026 NFL season has been announced. Take a look at the quarterbacks that the Saints are anticipating going head-to-head against during the 2026 NFL season. Week 5: Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy
5 / 14

The New Orleans Saints schedule for the 2026 NFL season has been announced. Take a look at the quarterbacks that the Saints are anticipating going head-to-head against during the 2026 NFL season.

Week 5: Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy

Ross D. Franklin/2026 The Associated Press
The New Orleans Saints schedule for the 2026 NFL season has been announced. Take a look at the quarterbacks that the Saints are anticipating going head-to-head against during the 2026 NFL season. Week 6: New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart
6 / 14

The New Orleans Saints schedule for the 2026 NFL season has been announced. Take a look at the quarterbacks that the Saints are anticipating going head-to-head against during the 2026 NFL season.

Week 6: New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart

Adam Hunger/2026 The Associated Press
The New Orleans Saints schedule for the 2026 NFL season has been announced. Take a look at the quarterbacks that the Saints are anticipating going head-to-head against during the 2026 NFL season. Week 7: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph
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The New Orleans Saints schedule for the 2026 NFL season has been announced. Take a look at the quarterbacks that the Saints are anticipating going head-to-head against during the 2026 NFL season.

Week 7: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph

Erin Hooley/2025 The Associated Press
The New Orleans Saints schedule for the 2026 NFL season has been announced. Take a look at the quarterbacks that the Saints are anticipating going head-to-head against during the 2026 NFL season. Week 9: Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson
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The New Orleans Saints schedule for the 2026 NFL season has been announced. Take a look at the quarterbacks that the Saints are anticipating going head-to-head against during the 2026 NFL season.

Week 9: Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Sue Ogrocki/2024 The Associated Press
The New Orleans Saints schedule for the 2026 NFL season has been announced. Take a look at the quarterbacks that the Saints are anticipating going head-to-head against during the 2026 NFL season. Week 10 & Week 14: Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young
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The New Orleans Saints schedule for the 2026 NFL season has been announced. Take a look at the quarterbacks that the Saints are anticipating going head-to-head against during the 2026 NFL season.

Week 10 & Week 14: Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young

Rusty Jones/2026 The Associated Press
The New Orleans Saints schedule for the 2026 NFL season has been announced. Take a look at the quarterbacks that the Saints are anticipating going head-to-head against during the 2026 NFL season. Week 11: Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams
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The New Orleans Saints schedule for the 2026 NFL season has been announced. Take a look at the quarterbacks that the Saints are anticipating going head-to-head against during the 2026 NFL season.

Week 11: Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams

Nam Y. Huh/2020 The Associated Press
The New Orleans Saints schedule for the 2026 NFL season has been announced. Take a look at the quarterbacks that the Saints are anticipating going head-to-head against during the 2026 NFL season. Week 12: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow
11 / 14

The New Orleans Saints schedule for the 2026 NFL season has been announced. Take a look at the quarterbacks that the Saints are anticipating going head-to-head against during the 2026 NFL season.

Week 12: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow

David Dermer/2026 The Associated Press
The New Orleans Saints schedule for the 2026 NFL season has been announced. Take a look at the quarterbacks that the Saints are anticipating going head-to-head against during the 2026 NFL season. Week 13: Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love
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The New Orleans Saints schedule for the 2026 NFL season has been announced. Take a look at the quarterbacks that the Saints are anticipating going head-to-head against during the 2026 NFL season.

Week 13: Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love

David Zalubowski/2025 The Associated Press
The New Orleans Saints schedule for the 2026 NFL season has been announced. Take a look at the quarterbacks that the Saints are anticipating going head-to-head against during the 2026 NFL season. Week 15 & Week 18: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield
13 / 14

The New Orleans Saints schedule for the 2026 NFL season has been announced. Take a look at the quarterbacks that the Saints are anticipating going head-to-head against during the 2026 NFL season.

Week 15 & Week 18: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield

Lynne Sladky/2025 The Associated Press
The New Orleans Saints schedule for the 2026 NFL season has been announced. Take a look at the quarterbacks that the Saints are anticipating going head-to-head against during the 2026 NFL season. Week 16: Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett
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The New Orleans Saints schedule for the 2026 NFL season has been announced. Take a look at the quarterbacks that the Saints are anticipating going head-to-head against during the 2026 NFL season.

Week 16: Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett

Jeff Dean/2025 The Associated Press
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