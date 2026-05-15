Morning Break: A closer look at the Saints' 2026 schedule

Saints News from Nola.com
You can book your flights: The New Orleans Saints' 2026 schedule has been finalized. The NFL released the full 2026 slate Thursday, giving teams the where and when they'll face their opponents. The Saints' lineup this year features a travel-heavy back half of the season, with four of their final five games against division foes. SEE MORE>>
A lot can happen between now and the start of the NFL's regular season, and that is even more true from the start of the first game until the end of the last one. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
The New Orleans Saints announced today their 2026 schedule presented by SeatGeek, opening their season on the road for the first time since 2022 and headlined by the Black and Gold hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first NFL game to be played in France. SEE MORE>>
If the trip to France for the first ever NFL game in Paris was the teaser leading up to the release of the New Orleans Saints' 2026 schedule, then a return to prime time for the 20-year Superdome reopening anniversary game is the pièce de resistance. SEE MORE>>
The Saints will open up their season on the road for the first time since the 2022 season, when they defeated the Atlanta Falcons, 27-26. SEE MORE>>
News from NFL.com
Plan accordingly. After three days of marquee matchups being unveiled, the 2026 NFL regular season schedule has arrived with the league's full Thursday reveal. SEE MORE>>
The New Orleans Saints finished last season playing some pretty good football, and their schedule is fairly manageable on the whole this season. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
The New Orleans Saints schedule for the 2026 NFL season has been announced. Take a look at the NFL head coaches that Kellen Moore will go head-to-head against during the 2026 NFL season.
The New Orleans Saints schedule for the 2026 NFL season has been announced. Take a look at the quarterbacks that the Saints are anticipating going head-to-head against during the 2026 NFL season.