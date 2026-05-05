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Morning Break: Alvin Kamara looking ahead to Year 10

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Tuesday, May 5

May 05, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Saints News from Nola.com

Anfernee Jennings joins Saints believing New Orleans could follow Patriots blueprint

After the New England Patriots released him in March, Anfernee Jennings heard interest from the New Orleans Saints. When mulling over the next stop of his career, the defensive end looked at how the Saints closed the season strong, how their draft further cemented the idea that this was a franchise on the upswing and how there would be an opportunity to earn playing time. SEE MORE>>

Alvin Kamara explains why he 'couldn't be happier' the Saints signed Travis Etienne

Alvin Kamara thrived playing alongside Mark Ingram. The New Orleans Saints running back believes he and Travis Etienne can create a similar bond. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from NFL.com

Alvin Kamara makes it clear he's looking forward to 10th season with Saints

Alvin Kamara has made it rather evident that he wants to stay put with the New Orleans Saints and play a role in the club's plans moving forward. SEE MORE>>

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2026 BAD BUNNY COLLECTION

SAINTS COLD WEATHER GEAR

SAINTS GAMEDAY GOLD

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