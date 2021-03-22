Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2021 Saints mock drafts - updated 3/22/21

Keep track of the latest 2021 NFL mock drafts to find out which player the experts and local reporters think the New Orleans Saints will select.
The Athletic Larry Holder's 2021 NFL Mock Draft
Larry Holder has the Saints drafting:
"Cornerback easily became a top priority once the team released (Janoris) Jenkins. The Saints re-signed P.J. Williams on Thursday. That will serve more for depth than filling the hole in the starting lineup. The position would still remain a priority even if the Saints landed another veteran."
Updated 3/19/21
NFL.com Media Draft Analyst Lance Zierlein's 2021 NFL Mock Draft
Lance Zierlein has the Saints drafting:
"Moore has inside/outside experience with soft hands and outstanding toughness to work any part of the field you need him to."
Updated 3/19/21
CBS Sports Ryan Wilson's 2021 NFL Mock Draft
Ryan Wilson has the Saints drafting:
"Samuel may only be listed at 5-foot-10, but he doesn't play like it. He compares his game to the similarly sized Jaire Alexander, and for us he's a younger, more physical Janoris Jenkins, who was released last week."
Updated 3/22/21
More of the latest 2021 Saints mock drafts
Pro Football Network Dalton Miller 2021 NFL Mock Draft
New Orleans Saints select: Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse
"There aren't many cornerbacks built like Ifeatu Melifonwu. 6-foot-3 cornerbacks shouldn't possess his fluidity. And don't worry, Saints fans, he doesn't lack physicality either. The thing that sold me personally was his willingness to come downhill against the Clemson Tigers' annoyingly predictable screen game. His length engulfs ball carriers, and he brings his feet along with him. His best fit will be in Cover 3 looks, but he is more than capable of surviving in quarters coverage or press man. If the physicality he brings in the run game leaks to his press ability, watch out."
Full 2021 NFL Mock Draft (Updated 3/22/21)
The Draft Network Jordan Reid 2021 Mock Draft
New Orleans Saints select: Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU
"Moehrig (is) one of the few versatile third-level defenders in this class."
Full 2021 NFL Mock Draft (Updated 3/11/21)
247 Sports Joal Ryan 2021 NFL Mock Draft
New Orleans Saints select: Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina
"The son of four-time Pro Bowl receiver Joe Horn, Jaycee Horn is a 6-foot-1 corner who tallied 101 total tackles in his first 30 games with the Gamecocks. He opted out of the remainder of his junior season in mid-November, and declared for the draft."
Full 2021 NFL Mock Draft (Updated 3/10/21)