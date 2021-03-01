Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2021 Saints mock drafts - updated 3/1/21

"Yes, I'm projecting an edge rusher in Round 1 who had zero sacks last season. But turn on the tape. He pressured quarterbacks even if he didn't close on them. And this is all about what I'm hearing Oweh is going to do at his pro day on March 25. There is a lot of buzz that he's going to run a 4.4 40-yard dash at 255 pounds and wow coaches and scouts with his testing numbers. He is an extraordinary athlete with room to grow into a great player. Oweh made my preseason list of Big Ten prospects to monitor, and even though he didn't put it all together, he has a high ceiling. The Saints, meanwhile, could lose Trey Hendrickson in free agency, creating a hole at defensive end."