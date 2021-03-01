Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2021 Saints mock drafts - updated 3/1/21

Mar 01, 2021 at 12:26 PM
Keep track of the latest 2021 NFL mock drafts to find out who the experts think the New Orleans Saints will select.

ESPN Mel Kiper Jr.'s 2021 NFL Mock Draft

Mel Kiper Jr. has the Saints drafting:

Rd./Pick
1.28
CP-JaysonOweh-MockDraftMonday-20210301
Jayson Oweh - Penn State
DEFENSIVE END

"Yes, I'm projecting an edge rusher in Round 1 who had zero sacks last season. But turn on the tape. He pressured quarterbacks even if he didn't close on them. And this is all about what I'm hearing Oweh is going to do at his pro day on March 25. There is a lot of buzz that he's going to run a 4.4 40-yard dash at 255 pounds and wow coaches and scouts with his testing numbers. He is an extraordinary athlete with room to grow into a great player. Oweh made my preseason list of Big Ten prospects to monitor, and even though he didn't put it all together, he has a high ceiling. The Saints, meanwhile, could lose Trey Hendrickson in free agency, creating a hole at defensive end."

View ESPN Mel Kiper Jr.'s full 2021 NFL Mock Draft (ESPN+ Subscription Needed)

Updated 2/25/21

NFL.com Chad Reuter 2021 NFL Mock Draft

Chad Reuter has the Saints drafting:

Rd./Pick
1.28
CP-LeviOnwuzurike-MockDraftMonday-20210301
Levi Onwuzurike - Washington
DEFENSIVE TACKLE

"Sheldon Rankins, the Saints' first-round pick five years ago, could be replaced by another if the veteran finds greener pastures elsewhere in free agency. Onwuzurike's clearly the top 3-technique tackle in this draft."

View ESPN Chad Reuter's full 2021 NFL Mock Draft

Updated 2/9/21

CBS Ryan Wilson 2021 NFL Mock Draft

Ryan Wilson has the Saints drafting:

Rd./Pick
1.28
CP-TysonCampbell-MockDraftMonday-20210301
Tyson Campbell - Georgia
CORNERBACK

"The Saints have four CBs on the roster headed for free agency and even though Marshon Lattimore, Janoris Jenkins and Patrick Robinson are still on multi-year deals, you can never have enough big-play corners. Campbell is long, physical and is only going to get better with experience."

View Ryan Wilson's full 2021 NFL Mock Draft

Updated 3/1/21

More of the latest 2021 Saints mock drafts

NFL.com Charley Casserly 2021 NFL Mock Draft

New Orleans Saints select: Jayson Oweh, DE, Penn State

"Assuming the Saints lose Trey Hendrickson in free agency, they replace the 2020 breakout pass rusher with Penn State's Oweh."

Full 2021 NFL Mock Draft (Updated 2/25/21)

Sports Illustrated Ryan Roberts 2021 NFL Mock Draft

New Orleans Saints select: Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa

"The aforementioned Ravens traded up to leapfrog the Saints a year ago to steal linebacker Patrick Queen right out from underneath them. This time, the Saints get the second level piece they crave in Collins, who is the type of versatile weapon that can create opposing offensive coordinators a ton of headaches."

Full 2021 NFL Mock Draft (Updated 2/28/21)

Pro Football Network Matthew Valdovinos 2021 NFL Mock Draft

New Orleans Saints select: Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

"The Saints desperately need a secondary weapon outside of Michael Thomas. Rondale Moore is one of the most dynamic athletes in the class and isn't credited enough for his refinement as a receiver. He's elite after the catch and has legitimate sub-4.3 speed, capable of taking the top off a defense."

Full 2021 NFL Mock Draft (Updated 2/28/21)

