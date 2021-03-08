Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2021 Saints mock drafts - updated 3/8/21

Read who the experts have the Saints selecting in the 2021 NFL Draft

Mar 08, 2021 at 12:00 PM
New Orleans Saints
Keep track of the latest 2021 NFL mock drafts to find out who the experts and local reporters think the New Orleans Saints will select.

WDSU Fletcher Mackel 2021 NFL Mock Draft

Fletcher Mackel has the Saints drafting:

Rd./Pick
1.28
Ifeatu Melifonwu - Syracuse
CORNERBACK/SAFETY

"The Saints could lose safety Marcus Williams in free agency and a lot of question marks surround cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and Janoris Jenkins. Will Lattimore be signed to a huge extension or traded? Will Jenkins restructure his deal and be back or will he be another salary-cap casualty?"

View WDSU Fletcher Mackel's full 2021 NFL Mock Draft

Updated 2/15/21

ESPN Todd McShay's 2021 NFL Mock Draft

Todd McShay has the Saints drafting:

Rd./Pick
1.28
Joe Tryon - Washington
DEFENSIVE END

"I considered Missouri's Nick Bolton here to fill the inside linebacker role, but the edge rush could also use some support. The Saints did have 45 sacks last year, but age concerns and free-agency exposure might flip this unit sooner rather than later. Tryon opted out in 2020, but he's versatile and quick on the edge. He had 12.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks in 2019."

View ESPN Todd McShay's full 2021 NFL Mock Draft (ESPN+ Subscription Needed)

Updated 3/4/21

Pro Football Focus Seth Galina 2021 NFL Mock Draft

Seth Galina has the Saints drafting:

Rd./Pick
1.28
Jaycee Horn - South Carolina
CORNERBACK

"It's a legacy pick, as Jaycee Horn comes to the city where his dad played for many years. In a tough division for opposing cornerbacks, the Saints need help outside of Marshon Lattimore. Horn's stock has been rising the last few weeks, and the Saints would be wise to pick him up should he fall."

View Seth Galina's full 2021 NFL Mock Draft

Updated 3/8/21

More of the latest 2021 Saints mock drafts

NBC Sports Mike Mulhern 2021 NFL Mock Draft

New Orleans Saints select: Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

"The Saints could lose Marcus Williams in free agency, opening up a hole at safety. They take the rangy Moehrig to play deep while Malcolm Jenkins remains the jack-of-all-trades at the other safety spot."

Full 2021 NFL Mock Draft (Updated 3/8/21)

NFL.com Network Analytics Expert Cynthia Felund 2021 NFL Mock Draft

New Orleans Saints select: Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida

"Interesting that a college player who lined up in the slot as much as Toney did lands here, joining a pro in Michael Thomas who crushes from the slot. Well, the paring is driven by Toney's YAC and tackle-braking ability. PFF counts that he broke more than 30 tackles over the past two seasons."

Full 2021 NFL Mock Draft (Updated 3/2/21)

CBS Sports Ryan Wilson 2021 NFL Mock Draft

New Orleans Saints select: Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

"Well, this would be amazing to watch. Drew Brees will almost certainly retire, but whether it's Jameis or Taysom, having Mike Thomas and Rondale Moore running routes could somehow make this offense even more explosive."

Full 2021 NFL Mock Draft (Updated 3/8/21)

