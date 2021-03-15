Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2021 Saints mock drafts - updated 3/15/21

"Unless the Saints can figure out how to redeem this pick for cash, they're going to have a bunch of holes to address on defense. One is at cornerback, which is why Larry Holder paired them with Ifeatu Melifonwu in his roster projection. He had that pick happening in Round 2 (with Zaven Collins to New Orleans in Round 1). This has the Saints jumping a little earlier on a defender whose prospects kept rising thanks to a stellar pro day."