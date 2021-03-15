Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2021 Saints mock drafts - updated 3/15/21

Read who the experts have the Saints selecting in the 2021 NFL Draft

Mar 15, 2021 at 10:27 AM
New Orleans Saints
Keep track of the latest 2021 NFL mock drafts to find out who the experts and local reporters think the New Orleans Saints will select.

The Athletic Chris Burke's 2021 NFL Mock Draft

Chris Burke has the Saints drafting:

Rd./Pick
1.28
CP-GregNewsome-MockDraftMonday-20210315
Greg Newsome - Northwestern
CORNERBACK

"Unless the Saints can figure out how to redeem this pick for cash, they're going to have a bunch of holes to address on defense. One is at cornerback, which is why Larry Holder paired them with Ifeatu Melifonwu in his roster projection. He had that pick happening in Round 2 (with Zaven Collins to New Orleans in Round 1). This has the Saints jumping a little earlier on a defender whose prospects kept rising thanks to a stellar pro day."

View The Athletic Chris Burke's full 2021 NFL Mock Draft

Updated 3/15/21

CBS Sports Chris Trapasso's 2021 NFL Mock Draft

Chris Trapasso has the Saints drafting:

Rd./Pick
1.28
CP-MacJones-MockDraftMonday-20210315
Mac Jones - Alabama
QUARTERBACK

"Ideal landing spot for Jones -- with Sean Payton in his quick-strike offense behind a good offensive line with a star receiver in Michael Thomas."

View CBS Sports Chris Trapasso's full 2021 NFL Mock Draft

Updated 3/12/21

Pro Football Network Oliver Hodgkinson 2021 NFL Mock Draft

Oliver Hodgkinson has the Saints drafting:

Rd./Pick
1.28
CP-ZavenCollins-MockDraftMonday-20210315
Zaven Collins - Tulsa
LINEBACKER

"It's been 23 years since Tulsa had a linebacker selected in the NFL Draft and 43 years since they had a first-round prospect. That could all change this year with Zaven Collins receiving serious first-round buzz. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound linebacker has been the heartbeat of a Tulsa defense that has been one of the most impressive in the nation. Collins has the athleticism, versatility and tackling ability to be a starter in the NFL as a rookie."

View Oliver Hodgkinson's full 2021 NFL Mock Draft

Updated 3/14/21

More of the latest 2021 Saints mock drafts

NBC Sports Adam Hermann 2021 NFL Mock Draft

New Orleans Saints select: Jeremiah Owusukoramoah, LB, Notre Dame

"Demario Davis is very good. The rest of the Saints' linebackers either aren't good, or - in the case of Kwon Alexander - might be free agency/cap casualties. Owusu-Koramoah is a great coverage linebacker who also racked up 24.5 tackles for loss in 25 games with the Irish. He can do it all."

Full 2021 NFL Mock Draft (Updated 3/15/21)

CBS Sports Ryan Wilson 2021 NFL Mock Draft

New Orleans Saints select: Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia

"The Saints have four CBs on the roster headed for free agency and they released Janoris Jenkins last week. Marshon Lattimore and Patrick Robinson are still on multi-year deals, but you can never have enough big-play corners. Campbell is long, physical and is only going to get better with experience."

Full 2021 NFL Mock Draft (Updated 3/15/21)

Fan Sided Mark Sipos 2021 Mock Draft

New Orleans Saints select: Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa

"With the New Orleans Saints releasing veteran Kwon Alexander, in addition to having part-time starter Alex Anzalone as a free agent, there is all of the sudden a hole next to pro bowler Demario Davis. While the Saints could just slide in last years second round pick Zach Baun into a full time starter role, grabbing a prospect such as Zaven Collins here should be a no brainer."

Full 2021 NFL Mock Draft (Updated 3/14/21)

