Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2021 Saints mock drafts - updated 3/15/21

The Athletic Chris Burke's 2021 NFL Mock Draft
Chris Burke has the Saints drafting:
"Unless the Saints can figure out how to redeem this pick for cash, they're going to have a bunch of holes to address on defense. One is at cornerback, which is why Larry Holder paired them with Ifeatu Melifonwu in his roster projection. He had that pick happening in Round 2 (with Zaven Collins to New Orleans in Round 1). This has the Saints jumping a little earlier on a defender whose prospects kept rising thanks to a stellar pro day."
Updated 3/15/21
CBS Sports Chris Trapasso's 2021 NFL Mock Draft
Chris Trapasso has the Saints drafting:
"Ideal landing spot for Jones -- with Sean Payton in his quick-strike offense behind a good offensive line with a star receiver in Michael Thomas."
Updated 3/12/21
Pro Football Network Oliver Hodgkinson 2021 NFL Mock Draft
Oliver Hodgkinson has the Saints drafting:
"It's been 23 years since Tulsa had a linebacker selected in the NFL Draft and 43 years since they had a first-round prospect. That could all change this year with Zaven Collins receiving serious first-round buzz. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound linebacker has been the heartbeat of a Tulsa defense that has been one of the most impressive in the nation. Collins has the athleticism, versatility and tackling ability to be a starter in the NFL as a rookie."
Updated 3/14/21
NBC Sports Adam Hermann 2021 NFL Mock Draft
New Orleans Saints select: Jeremiah Owusukoramoah, LB, Notre Dame
"Demario Davis is very good. The rest of the Saints' linebackers either aren't good, or - in the case of Kwon Alexander - might be free agency/cap casualties. Owusu-Koramoah is a great coverage linebacker who also racked up 24.5 tackles for loss in 25 games with the Irish. He can do it all."
CBS Sports Ryan Wilson 2021 NFL Mock Draft
New Orleans Saints select: Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia
"The Saints have four CBs on the roster headed for free agency and they released Janoris Jenkins last week. Marshon Lattimore and Patrick Robinson are still on multi-year deals, but you can never have enough big-play corners. Campbell is long, physical and is only going to get better with experience."
Fan Sided Mark Sipos 2021 Mock Draft
New Orleans Saints select: Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa
"With the New Orleans Saints releasing veteran Kwon Alexander, in addition to having part-time starter Alex Anzalone as a free agent, there is all of the sudden a hole next to pro bowler Demario Davis. While the Saints could just slide in last years second round pick Zach Baun into a full time starter role, grabbing a prospect such as Zaven Collins here should be a no brainer."
