Saints News | New Orleans Saints

Top Ten Tuesday: Latest 2021 NFL Draft big board - wide receivers

View the Top 10 NFL Draft prospect rankings based on position

Mar 09, 2021 at 12:04 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Thumbnail-Top-Ten-Tuesday-030921

As your New Orleans Saints prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft, we take a look at the top 10 ranked players at various positions. The 2021 NFL Draft big board rankings are reflective of Bucky Brooks' top five 2021 NFL Draft prospects by position 1.0 and ESPN's NFL Draft "Best Available" list.

Here are the top 10 ranked draft prospects at wide receiver:

2021 NFL Draft prospects - Wide receiver | #1 Ja'Marr Chase | LSU

Rank
1
CP-Chase-TTT-030921
Ja'Marr Chase | LSU
2019 Season Stats: 84 REC | 1,780 YDS | 20 TD

Related Links

Overview: Chase enters the 2021 NFL Draft process after having opted out of the 2020 college football season. His burst is effortless, which tends to catch coverage off guard when he really hits the vertical gas. His competitive nature and play strength simply act as multipliers for his outstanding ball skills. He hasn't played football since very early in 2020 and still has work to do, but he should be an early starter and a future Pro Bowler.

-Via NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein

2021 NFL Draft prospects - Wide receiver | #2 Jaylen Waddle | Alabama

Rank
2
CP-Waddle-TTT-030921
Jaylen Waddle | Alabama
2020 Season Stats: 28 REC | 591 YDS | 4 TD

Overview: Waddle is a thrilling, game-breaking talent who will come into the league as one of the fastest receivers to ever play the game. His whereabouts pre-snap and post-snap must be accounted for at all times. Despite his size, he's a legitimate outside option, thanks to his ability to not only take the top off the defense, but also go up and win 50-50 throws. 

-Via NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein

2021 NFL Draft prospects - Wide receiver | #3 DeVonta Smith | Alabama

Rank
3
CP-Smith-TTT-030921
DeVonta Smith | Alabama
2020 Season Stats: 117 REC | 1,856 YDS | 23 TD

Overview: The 2020 Heisman Trophy winner is thinner than you'd like and isn't the strongest player, but he has rare quickness, speed, and change-of-direction fluidity, and he creates separation from defenders seemingly at will. He possesses an elite skill level for the position and can hit the defense from short, mid-range or deep. 

-Via NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein

2021 NFL Draft prospects - Wide receiver | #4 Kadarius Toney | Florida

Rank
4
CP-Toney-TTT-030921
Kadarius Toney | Florida
2020 Season Stats: 70 REC | 984 YDS | 10 TD

Overview: Toney is a slot talent who competes like a player bigger than his listed size. He has battled injuries, which helped cap his production until the 2020 season, when it finally clicked for the entire offense. His routes can look like one-on-one isolation basketball moves at times, but he has the ability to make instant cuts and break his routes off sharply.

-Via NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein

2021 NFL Draft prospects - Wide receiver | #5 Terrace Marshall Jr. | LSU

Rank
5
CP-Marshall-TTT-030921
Terrace Marshall Jr. | LSU
2020 Season Stats: 48 REC | 731 YDS | 10 TD

Overview: Big, fast and talented, Marshall has the ingredients to become a solid starter in the league but has some questions to answer. He looks much more comfortable outside than he does in the slot, and he's a more reliable ball-catcher when he's working the second and third levels. He's a natural ball-tracker with a second gear and the catch radius to go get it, and his size gives him an advantage on 50-50 balls.

-Via NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein

2021 NFL Draft prospects - Wide receiver | #6 Elijah Moore | Ole Miss

Rank
6
CP-Elijah-Moore-TTT-030921
Elijah Moore | Ole Miss
2020 Season Stats: 86 REC | 1,193 YDS | 8 TD

Overview: Elijah Moore has aligned outside and in the slot. He is a dynamic athlete with excellent agility and quickness. He is still a little raw as a route-runner but is a threat to score whenever he touches the ball. He demonstrates the toughness to catch the ball in traffic.

-Via the Draft Network

2021 NFL Draft prospects - Wide receiver | #7 Rashod Bateman | Minnesota

Rank
7
CP-Bateman-TTT-030921
Rashod Bateman | Minnesota
2020 Season Stats: 36 REC | 472 YDS | 2 TD

Overview: Bateman's ability to track the football and win at the catch point flash just as much as his smooth breaks and easy acceleration off the line of scrimmage. While he's not a true burner, there should be no concerns regarding separation ability thanks to a diverse release package and effectiveness at the top of route stems.

-Via the Draft Network

2021 NFL Draft prospects - Wide receiver | #8 Tutu Atwell | Louisville

Rank
8
CP-Tutu-Atwell-TTT-030921
Tutu Atwell | Louisville
2020 Season Stats: 46 REC | 625 YDS | 7 TD

Overview: Atwell brings elite speed to the table and was often just too much for college secondaries to contain. With a skill set predicated on speed and finesse, Atwell's ability to get loose in the secondary and break pursuit angles is his appeal at the next level. With that said, his overall skill is very incomplete. He has a diminutive frame and struggles when any sort of contact is introduced.

-Via the Draft Network

2021 NFL Draft prospects - Wide receiver | #9 Nico Collins | Michigan

Rank
9
CP-Collins-TTT-030921
Nico Collins | Michigan
2019 Season Stats: 37 REC | 729 YDS | 7 TD

Overview: Collins enters the 2021 NFL Draft process after having opted out of the 2020 college football season. Collins is a big-play threat vertically that pairs good speed with excellent ball skills. He has overwhelming size and the second gear needed to consistently stack defensive backs; projecting him into a vertical passing offense would make the most sense in trying to find an ideal role.

-Via the Draft Network

2021 NFL Draft prospects - Wide receiver | #10 Rondale Moore | Purdue

Rank
10
CP-Rondale-TTT-030921
Rondale Moore | Purdue
2020 Season Stats: 35 REC | 270 YDS | 0 TD

Overview: Rondale Moore should be considered one of the 2021 NFL Draft's most electric prospects, but he's also one of the biggest wild cards. When healthy, Moore is a multi-purpose weapon who can break open a football game with any touch of the football; he's provided run after catch, special teams plays, rushing usage out of the backfield, and vertical receiving over the middle of the field.

-Via the Draft Network

