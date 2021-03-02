Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Top Ten Tuesday: Latest 2021 NFL Draft big board - running backs

View the Top 10 NFL Draft prospect rankings based on position

Mar 02, 2021 at 11:54 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Thumbnail-Top-Ten-Tuesday-030221

As your New Orleans Saints prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft, we take a look at the top 10 ranked players at various positions. The 2021 NFL Draft big board rankings are reflective of Bucky Brooks' top five 2021 NFL Draft prospects by position 1.0 and ESPN's NFL Draft "Best Available" list.

Here are the top 10 ranked draft prospects at running back:

2021 NFL Draft prospects - Running back | #1 Najee Harris | Alabama

Rank
1
Headshot-Harris-TTT-030221
Najee Harris | Alabama
2020 Season Stats: 251 ATT | 1,466 YDS | 26 TD

Related Links

Overview: Harris is a versatile threat that was a rare case of a backfield rusher who played all four seasons at Alabama. A tall and upright runner, Harris is a blend of power, determination, and versatility as both a between-the-tackles runner and perimeter rushing threat. A comfortable pass-catcher out of the backfield, Harris made strides in his pass-catching ability every season.

-Via the Draft Network

2021 NFL Draft prospects - Running back | #2 Travis Etienne | Clemson

Rank
2
Headshot-Etienne-TTT-030221
Travis Etienne | Clemson
2020 Season Stats: 168 ATT | 914 YDS | 14 TD

Overview: Etienne enters the NFL after a productive college career that resulted in him being the ACC's all-time leading rusher. His burst and contact balance make him a big-play back that is capable of taking it the distance from any part of the field. While he's an explosive back, Etienne is disciplined and doesn't try to do too much and put his team in bad positions. He's grown wonderfully as a receiver and is a nightmare matchup for linebackers in coverage.

-Via the Draft Network

2021 NFL Draft prospects - Running back | #3 Javonte Williams | North Carolina

Rank
3
Headshot-Williams-TTT-030221
Javonte Williams | North Carolina
2020 Season Stats: 157 ATT | 1,140 YDS | 19 TD

Overview: Williams enters the NFL as an ascending prospect that increased his production every year in college and became one of the most dynamic runners in the nation in 2020. A big, physical, and powerful runner, Williams complements his bruising style with compact elusiveness which leads to frequent broken tackles and production after contact. An every-down threat, Williams is very good in pass protection and as a receiver out of the backfield.

-Via the Draft Network

2021 NFL Draft prospects - Running back | #4 Michael Carter | North Carolina

Rank
4
Headshot-Carter-TTT-030221
Michael Carter | North Carolina
2020 Season Stats: 156 ATT | 1,245 YDS | 9 TD

Overview: Carter has terrific vision, burst, elusiveness, receiving skills, and decision-making as a runner that makes him so productive. While he is on the leaner side, Carter is a good inside and outside runner. He does well to make intelligent and timely cuts while blending patience with decisiveness, making his blocks right, and running to daylight. 

-Via the Draft Network

2021 NFL Draft prospects - Running back | #5 Trey Sermon | Ohio State

Rank
5
Headshot-Sermon-TTT-030221
Trey Sermon | Ohio State
2020 Season Stats: 116 ATT | 870 YDS | 4 TD

Overview: Sermon is one of the hottest running back prospects in football on the heels of an offensive explosion amid the Ohio State Buckeyes' run to the National Championship game. Sermon wrangled the primary ball-carrier duties after splitting the load for much of the season with Master Teague III and has made the most of his opportunities; shredding two high-profile defenses in high-profile games.

-Via the Draft Network

2021 NFL Draft prospects - Running back | #6 Rhamondre Stevenson | Oklahoma

Rank
6
Headshot-Stevenson-TTT-030221
Rhamondre Stevenson | Oklahoma
2020 Season Stats: 101 ATT | 665 YDS | 7 TD

Overview: Stevenson originally started his career at Cerritos Junior College (California) where he became one of the top JUCO recruits in the country. A main contributor during his first season in the Sooners offense, he proved to be a viable option. He's a rusher that is an aggressive tempo-setter. He can switch up his approach as a rusher. He can show off his physicality with stiff arms, but also has the nimbleness in short areas to make tacklers miss. 

-Via the Draft Network

2021 NFL Draft prospects - Running back | #7 Chuba Hubbard | Oklahoma State

Rank
7
Headshot-Hubbard-TTT-030221
Chuba Hubbard | Oklahoma State
2020 Season Stats: 133 ATT | 625 YDS | 5 TD

Overview: Hubbard is a patient and confident runner that runs well behind his pads. Keeping a low center of gravity, he's a one cut and accelerate runner that's had lots of success in the wide-open Air Raid offense. With adequate vision and the athleticism to take advantage of small spaces, he's a threat that could thrive in a zone-based blocking scheme that leverages angles and relies on quick cuts from rushers.

-Via the Draft Network

2021 NFL Draft prospects - Running back | #8 Kenneth Gainwell | Memphis

Rank
8
Headshot-Gainwell-TTT-030221
Kenneth Gainwell | Memphis
2019 Season Stats: 231 ATT | 1,459 YDS | 13 TD

Overview: Gainwell has good vision, elusiveness, footwork, pass-catching ability, and a surprising amount of power given his build. Memphis featured him as both a runner and receiver and his pass-catching skills should be a big part of his role in the NFL. The Tigers got him involved in the screen game and from the slot, where he features good route-running skills, reliable hands, and creativity in space.

-Via the Draft Network

2021 NFL Draft prospects - Running back | #9 Chris Evans | Michigan

Rank
9
Headshot-Evans-TTT-030221
Chris Evans | Michigan
2020 Season Stats: 16 ATT | 73 YDS | 1 TD

Overview: Evans has all of the physical skills necessary to be an impact ball-carrier, but his pathway to the NFL has been marred by some bumps in the road along the way. Evans missed the entire 2019 season due to academic suspension and his return in 2020 was him only used sparingly—so there's a two-year gap between his high-impact play and when an NFL team will need to make an investment in him. But Evans offers the density, contact balance, and cutting ability.

-Via the Draft Network

2021 NFL Draft prospects - Running back | #10 Larry Rountree III | Missouri

Rank
10
Headshot-Rountree-TTT-030221
Larry Rountree III | Missouri
2020 Season Stats: 209 ATT | 972 YDS | 14 TD

Overview: Rountree III offers a reliable approach to the position and an effective NFL build to endure the wear and tear of carries against pro defenders, but he's a one-speed runner whose ability to create chunks after contact appears to only be modest. Rountree III doesn't offer a lot of value in the passing game and therefore his ability to serve as a niche back appears to be limited as well.

-Via the Draft Network

Related Content

news

Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2021 Saints mock drafts - updated 3/1/21

news

Top Ten Tuesday: Latest 2021 NFL Draft big board - quarterbacks

View the Top 10 NFL Draft prospect rankings based on position
news

Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2021 Saints mock drafts - updated 2/22/21

news

NFC South rivalry report: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2020 NFL Draft recap

Buccaneers select seven players in the 2020 NFL Draft
news

NFC South rivalry report: Carolina Panthers 2020 NFL Draft recap

Panthers select seven players in the 2020 NFL Draft
news

NFC South rivalry report: Atlanta Falcons 2020 NFL Draft recap

Falcons select six players in the 2020 NFL Draft
news

Assistant GM Jeff Ireland and scouting staff have proven adept at finding players that fit New Orleans Saints

Since 2015, 21 draft picks have started games, 16 remain on current roster
news

Saints add 13 undrafted free agents 

news

2020 NFL Draft most watched ever

Draft-a-Thon live raised more than $100 million
news

Transcript: Sean Payton video conference call - Saturday, April 25

Saints coach speaks to media following the final day of the 2020 NFL Draft
news

Transcript:  Tommy Stevens video conference call - Saturday April 25

Saints second seventh-round selection speaks to media
Advertising