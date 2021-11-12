Mark Ingram on cusp of becoming New Orleans Saints' all-time leader in rushing yards

"So the record, like I said, when I came (back) here, I knew I had like 90 yards and if I didn't have 90 yards by a certain point it would have been bad. So my main focus and my main vision is just being the best version myself mentally, physically, emotionally, be the best teammate I could be, and prepare myself to go out there and perform at a high level each and every Sunday, each and every game, whichever day that is, and do my job and do my part in helping us have success and winning games."

McAllister has been nothing short of encouraging to the player who's poised to replace him atop the chart.

"Deuce has been one of the most supportive guys throughout my whole career, even in beginning times when whether it was a role or whether it was injury, whatever it may have been, when things weren't as ideal as you'd want them to be as a first-round pick," Ingram said. "He was always one of those guys who was encouraging and supportive of me.