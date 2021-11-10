Saints at Titans Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 10

SAINTS-TITANS SERIES HISTORY

The New Orleans Saints and the Tennessee Titans, who were the Houston Oilers from 1960-96 have met 15 times. New Orleans has posted a 6-8-1 record all-time against the Titans. Seven of the outcomes in the series have been decided by a touchdown or less. The Saints won the last meeting a 38-28 win at Nashville's Nissan Stadium on December 22, 2019 when wide receiver Michael Thomas set the NFL's single-season record for receptions, while running back Alvin Kamara returned to the state where he played college football and had 110 total yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns.

The Saints first met Sunday's opponent in 1971 and played to a 13-13 tie with the Oilers in Houston's Astrodome. The Oilers captured the next two games in the series, before the Saints won their first game in the series in 1981 as Head Coach Bum Phillips exacted revenge on his former team. This was the start of a three-game winning streak, including a 24-10 win in 1987 that would ensure the Saints a home playoff game in their seventh straight victory in the season where the club would both finish with a winning record and qualify for the postseason for the first time. The two clubs split their next two meetings. The Titans then went on to capture four straight before the Saints win in 2011. The Saints have posted a 4-2-1 record against the Titans in road contests, including three played at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. New Orleans will be looking for their third consecutive road win at the Titans.