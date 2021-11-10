Saints at Titans Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 10

THE MATCHUP: SAINTS VS TITANS 2021 WEEK 10
The New Orleans Saints, currently in second place in the NFC South at 5-3 in the middle of a 17-game regular season will go on the road for two consecutive weeks, starting when they play the Tennessee Titans (7-2) on Sunday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. This interconference conference is a new feature of the league's 17- game schedule, creating a matchup between 2020's two first place teams in the NFC South and AFC South.
SAINTS-TITANS SERIES HISTORY
The New Orleans Saints and the Tennessee Titans, who were the Houston Oilers from 1960-96 have met 15 times. New Orleans has posted a 6-8-1 record all-time against the Titans. Seven of the outcomes in the series have been decided by a touchdown or less. The Saints won the last meeting a 38-28 win at Nashville's Nissan Stadium on December 22, 2019 when wide receiver Michael Thomas set the NFL's single-season record for receptions, while running back Alvin Kamara returned to the state where he played college football and had 110 total yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns.
The Saints first met Sunday's opponent in 1971 and played to a 13-13 tie with the Oilers in Houston's Astrodome. The Oilers captured the next two games in the series, before the Saints won their first game in the series in 1981 as Head Coach Bum Phillips exacted revenge on his former team. This was the start of a three-game winning streak, including a 24-10 win in 1987 that would ensure the Saints a home playoff game in their seventh straight victory in the season where the club would both finish with a winning record and qualify for the postseason for the first time. The two clubs split their next two meetings. The Titans then went on to capture four straight before the Saints win in 2011. The Saints have posted a 4-2-1 record against the Titans in road contests, including three played at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. New Orleans will be looking for their third consecutive road win at the Titans.
THE LAST MEETING
Saints 34, Tennessee Titans 28; December 22, 2019 @ Nissan Stadium – The Saints, behind a balanced offense, a record-breaking performance from WR Michael Thomas and a rebound by a defense that faced early schedules knocked down the Titans, 38-28. With the win, the Saints reached 12 wins for the second consecutive season for the first time in franchise history and gained ground in the race for a first-round postseason bye.
After falling behind 14-0 in the first quarter and experiencing some early struggles on offense, New Orleans scored touchdowns on four consecutive full possessions in the second and third quarters.
Linebacker Demario Davis led the team with a game-high 11 tackles and a sack as he reached the century mark in stops for the second consecutive season.
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
CB P.J. Williams moved to the safety position after Marcus Williams was forced to depart with a groin injury midway through the contest, playing the position for the first time since high school.
WR/RS Deonte Harris, fresh off being the first Saints rookie to be signed as an undrafted free agent to be selected to the Pro Bowl, sparked the New Orleans return game, bringing back four kickoffs for a career-high 150 yards (37.5 avg.), including a 47-yard runback and also brought back four punts for 21 yards for a career-high 171 all-purpose yards.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS-TENNESSEE TITANS SERIES FAST FACTS
Saints' Largest Margin of Victory:
17 points, Saints won 27-10 on 9/30/84 at the Astrodome.
Titans' Largest Margin of Victory:
17 points (twice), Titans 31, Saints 14 on 9/24/07 at the Louisiana Superdome (Most Recent) and Oilers 31, Saints 14 on 11/10/96 at the Louisiana Superdome (first).
Current Series Streak:
Saints won the last contest, 12/22/19.
Saints' Longest Win Streak:
Three games, 11/22/81-12/13/87.
Titans' Longest Win Streak:
Four games, 11/10/96-09/24/07.
Most Points by Saints in a Game:
38 points, Saints won 38-28 on 12/22/19 at Nissan Stadium.
Most Points by Titans in a Game:
34 points, Titans 34, Saints 28 on 11/8/15 at the Louisiana Superdome.
Most Combined Points (Both Teams):
63 points, Titans won 34-28 on 11/8/15 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Fewest Points by Saints in a Game:
10 points, Oilers won 21-10 on 10/21/90 at the Astrodome.
Fewest Points by Titans in a Game:
10 points (Tie), Saints won 24-10 on 12/10/87 at the Louisiana Superdome (Most Recent). Saints won 27-10 on 9/30/84 at Astrodome (First).
Fewest Combined Points (Both Teams):
26 points, Saints 13, Oilers 13 on 10/3/71 at the Astrodome.
TENNESSEE TITANS WEEK 9 RECAP
From TennesseeTitans.com
The Titans traveled to the West Coast and got In-N-Out with a big, 28-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams.
Running back Adrian Peterson started at running back in place of Henry, who was injured in last Sunday's game at Indianapolis. The Titans played without starting left tackle Taylor Lewan and starting right guard Nate Davis.
Peterson scored a touchdown in his Titans debut, a clinching one-yard run with 3:00 left. He finished the game with 21 rushing yards on 10 carries on a night when the Titans ran for 69 yards and quarterback Ryan Tannehill passed for 143.
But this night belonged to the defense, as they tallied five sacks and also scored a touchdown on a Pick-Six.
The Titans led 21-3 at the half.
The Rams cut the lead to 21-6 midway through the third quarter after a nice defensive stand for the Titans, who forced Los Angeles to kick a 22-yard field goal after they had a first-and-goal at the Tennessee 4. The Rams cut it to 21-9 on another field goal by kicker Matt Gay, this one from 54 yards out, on the first play of the fourth quarter.
But Peterson's run, which capped a seven-play, 59-yard drive, sealed it.
The Rams got a late touchdown pass from Stafford to running back Sony Michel with 24 seconds left to account for the final score.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS WEEK 9 RECAP
New Orleans is coming off a 27-25 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome. New Orleans fell behind 24-6 in the contest with 10:39 remaining, as the Falcons took advantage of a sack/forced fumble by OLB James Vaughters that was returned 32 yards to the Saints six-yard line by OLB Steven Means to set up the second touchdown connection between Matt Ryan and Falcons WR Olamide Zaccheaus on the afternoon.
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome in Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season.