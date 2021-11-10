Ways to Watch: Saints at Titans 2021 NFL Week 10

SAINTS-TITANS GAME PREVIEW
The New Orleans Saints, currently in second place in the NFC South at 5-3 will go on the road for two consecutive weeks, starting when they play the Tennessee Titans (7-2) on Sunday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. This interconference conference is a new feature of the league's 17-game schedule, creating a matchup between 2020's two first-place teams in the NFC South and AFC South.
New Orleans is 6-8-1 all-time against the Titans/Houston Oilers franchise, with the series between the clubs being very hotly contested with seven being determined by six points or less, including two of the last three meetings. New Orleans, who has a 3-1 road record in 2021, has a 4-2-1 mark in matchups away from their home stadium in the series.
New Orleans is coming off a 27-25 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome.
