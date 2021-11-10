Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Ways to Watch: Saints at Titans 2021 NFL Week 10

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans on Nov. 14, 2021

Nov 10, 2021 at 10:01 AM
Gallery-Saints-Titans-Week16-Slack-12222019_41
Mark Zaleski/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) is chased by Tennessee Titans cornerback LeShaun Sims (36) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

SAINTS-TITANS GAME PREVIEW

The New Orleans Saints, currently in second place in the NFC South at 5-3 will go on the road for two consecutive weeks, starting when they play the Tennessee Titans (7-2) on Sunday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. This interconference conference is a new feature of the league's 17-game schedule, creating a matchup between 2020's two first-place teams in the NFC South and AFC South.

New Orleans is 6-8-1 all-time against the Titans/Houston Oilers franchise, with the series between the clubs being very hotly contested with seven being determined by six points or less, including two of the last three meetings. New Orleans, who has a 3-1 road record in 2021, has a 4-2-1 mark in matchups away from their home stadium in the series.

New Orleans is coming off a 27-25 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome.

WATCH SAINTS-TITANS ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

CBS (WWL 4 locally)

  • Kevin Harland (play-by-play), Trent Green (color analyst) and Melanie Collins (sideline)

WATCH SAINTS-TITANS ON MOBILE

Watch the Saints on the go this season via the Yahoo Sports or Saints app presented by Verizon, free on your phone or tablet. Geographic restrictions apply. Local & prime-time games only. Data charges may apply. WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES

LISTEN LIVE

Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:

Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM

  • Announcers: Mike Hoss (play-by-play) and Deuce McAllister (color analyst)

National radio: Sports USA Radio

  • Announcers: Larry Kahn (play-by-play) and Doug Plank (color analyst)

Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM

  • Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos and Victor Quinonez (color analysts)

NFL GAME PASS

Fans can get unprecedented access to every play, of every game, all season long, including the playoffs and Super Bowl with NFL Game Pass. A $99.99 subscription gives fans access to replays of every game, exclusive camera angles the pros & GMs use, condensed game replays to see every snap in around 45 minutes, player search options, and live hometown radio feeds.

Also, the games go where you go as NFL Game Pass is available across devices including the NFL app via your smart phone, tablet, and connected TV devices.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION OR DETAILS ON YOUR FREE TRIAL.

For a full description of features, requirements, limitations, and other information, visit our FAQ at NFL.com/help/GamePass

ADDITIONAL GAME COVERAGE

SAINTS DOME AT HOME PREGAME REPORT PRESENTED BY SANDERSON FARMS
Catch a gameday preview with John DeShazier and Erin Summers one hour prior to kickoff between the Saints and Titans for 2021 NFL Week 10. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

SAINTS POSTGAME SHOW PRESENTED BY VERIZON:
Fans can get full analysis, highlights and player postgame reactions following the Saints' 2021 Week 10 game against the Tennessee Titans on the Saints Postgame Show presented by Verizon. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

