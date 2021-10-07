Kicker Cody Parkey aware of opportunity he has with New Orleans Saints

Parkey, who previously has kicked for the Eagles, Browns (twice), Dolphins, Bears and Titans in his seven seasons, has made 121 of 143 field goals (84.6 percent), with a long of 54 yards (twice, most recently in 2017).

For the Saints, he understands that he's holding down the position until Wil Lutz returns. Lutz had core muscle surgery in August and currently is on injured reserve.

"It's the National Football League," Parkey said. "It's a week-to-week job. You make your kicks, you've got a job – that's kind of how it works. I've kind of been unlucky with an injury here or there or something along those lines. I'm just happy to fill in while Wil is recovering and I'm going to do the best I can to help this team win.

"I know this is Wil's job. I'm just here to do a great job until he's healthy, whenever that may be. I'm just going to go week by week and try to help this team win."

While with the Dolphins, Parkey was coached by current Saints special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi. That season, 2017, Parkey made 21 of 23 field-goal attempts (91.3 percent), the highest percentage he's had in any season where he has attempted at least 20 field goals.

"I think he just treats us really well," Parkey said of Rizzi. "He makes things fun and energetic. The mood is pretty light and when it needs to be serious, it's serious. But he's just someone that I look back on the coordinators that I've played for, he's definitely one of my favorites to play for."

Coach Sean Payton said Parkey's workout and kicking history led to the decision to sign the free agent.