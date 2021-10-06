Saints vs. Washington Football Team Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 5

THE MATCHUP: SAINTS AT WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM 2021 WEEK 5

After going 2-2 for the first four games of the 2021 season, the New Orleans Saints go on the road for two consecutive contests, starting with taking on the Washington Football Team on Sunday at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.

It is the 28th contest all-time between the two clubs, who both resided in the NFL's Century Division in 1967 and 1969, with the Washington Football Team holding a 17-10 advantage in the series. Since 2003, six of the eight games between the two clubs have been decided by eight points or less. Coach Sean Payton is 3-3 against the Washington football team since taking over as head coach of the Saints in 2006, but has captured the last two games, both played at home. The Washington Football Team holds a 7-5 advantage over New Orleans at home, but are 2-3 against the Saints at FedEx Field since the first meeting at their current home stadium.