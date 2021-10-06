Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints vs. Washington Football Team Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 5

After going 2-2 for the first four games of the 2021 season, the New Orleans Saints go on the road to take on the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.

Oct 06, 2021 at 10:46 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Saints-Washington-Game-Preview-Week-5-2021

THE MATCHUP: SAINTS AT WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM 2021 WEEK 5

After going 2-2 for the first four games of the 2021 season, the New Orleans Saints go on the road for two consecutive contests, starting with taking on the Washington Football Team on Sunday at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.

It is the 28th contest all-time between the two clubs, who both resided in the NFL's Century Division in 1967 and 1969, with the Washington Football Team holding a 17-10 advantage in the series. Since 2003, six of the eight games between the two clubs have been decided by eight points or less. Coach Sean Payton is 3-3 against the Washington football team since taking over as head coach of the Saints in 2006, but has captured the last two games, both played at home. The Washington Football Team holds a 7-5 advantage over New Orleans at home, but are 2-3 against the Saints at FedEx Field since the first meeting at their current home stadium.

The Washington Football Team comes off a fourth quarter, come-from-behind 34-30 victory at the Atlanta Falcons.

The Saints will seek to return to form in a month where they had a running 14-game winning streak, seeking to set up a new run and make their move in the NFC South race.

SAINTS-WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM SERIES HISTORY

The New Orleans Saints and Washington Football Team first met in 1967. In both the inaugural season of the Saints and the 1969 campaign, the two clubs played against each other twice a season in the NFL's Capitol division, prior to the formation of two conferences and the the NFC West in 1970. New Orleans has posted a 10-17 record against Washington. It is a series defined by tight, hard -fought games.

11 of the 27 games between the Saints and Washington have been decided by seven points or less, five by a field goal or less. The Saints have a 5-7 road record against Washington, including a 3-2 mark at FedEx Field. Below is a view of the all-time results:

Date Score Site

  • 9/24/67 Loss, 10-30 @ Tulane Stad.
  • 12/17/67 Win, 30-14 D.C. Stadium
  • 9/22/68 Win, 37-17 @ Tulane Stadium
  • 9/21/69 Loss, 20-26 @ Tulane Stadium
  • 12/14/69 Loss, 14-17 @ R.F.K Stadium
  • 10/31/71 Loss, 14-24 @ R.F.K. Stadium
  • 10/28/73 Win, 19-3 @ Tulane Stadium
  • 9/21/75 Loss, 3-41 @ R.F.K Stadium
  • 10/28/79 Win, 14-10 @ R.F.K Stadium
  • 10/26/80 Loss, 14-22 @ R.F.K. Stadium
  • 12/26/82 Loss, 10-27 @ Superdome
  • 10/5/86 Loss, 6-14 @ Superdome
  • 11/6/88 Loss, 24-27 @ R.F.K Stadium
  • 10/1/89 Loss, 14-16 @ Superdome
  • 11/18/90 Loss, 17-31 @ R.F.K Stadium
  • 11/23/92 Win, 20-3 @ Superdome
  • 9/11/94 Loss, 24-38 @ Superdome
  • 12/30/01 Loss, 10-40 @ Superdome
  • 10/13/02 Win, 43-27 @ FedEx Field
  • 11/30/03 Win, 24-20 @ FedEx Field
  • 12/17/06 Loss, 10-16 @ Superdome
  • 9/14/08 Loss, 24-29 @ FedEx Field
  • 12/6/09 Win, 33-30 OT @ FedEx Field
  • 9/9/12 Loss, 32-40 @ Superdome
  • 11/15/15 Loss, 14-47 @ FedEx Field
  • 11/19/17 Win, 34-31 OT @ Superdome
  • 10/8/18 Win, 43-19 @ Superdome

Related Links

THE LAST MEETING

New Orleans Saints 43, Washington Football Team 19; October 8, 2018 @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome – The Saints won their fourth consecutive game in a standout Monday night performance on offense and defense, which also saw quarterback Drew Brees become the NFL's all-time passing yardage leader.

Brees completed 26-of-28 passes for 363 yards with three touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 153.2 passer rating as his 89.7 completion percentage set a career-high at the time. Smith finished with three receptions for a game-high 111 yards.

Saints Flashback: Drew Brees sets the NFL all-time passing record 

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees becomes the NFL's all-time passing leader during the nationally televised game against the Washington Redskins on Monday, Oct. 8.

Gallery_BreesRecord_WK5_100818_04
1 / 85
Michael C Hebert
Gallery_BreesRecord_WK5_100818_05
2 / 85
Michael C Hebert
Gallery_BreesRecord_WK5_100818_30
3 / 85
Michael C. Hebert
Gallery_BreesRecord_WK5_100818_27
4 / 85
Michael C. Hebert
Gallery_BreesRecord_WK5_100818_16
5 / 85
Michael C. Hebert
Gallery_BreesRecord_WK5_100818_28
6 / 85
Michael C. Hebert
Gallery_BreesRecord_WK5_100818_13
7 / 85
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery_BreesRecord_WK5_100818_22
8 / 85
Michael C. Hebert
Gallery_BreesRecord_WK5_100818_29
9 / 85
Michael C. Hebert
Gallery_BreesRecord_WK5_100818_25
10 / 85
Michael C. Hebert
Gallery_BreesRecord_WK5_100818_26
11 / 85
Michael C. Hebert
Gallery_BreesRecord_WK5_100818_24
12 / 85
Michael C. Hebert
Gallery_BreesRecord_WK5_100818_20
13 / 85
Michael C. Hebert
Gallery_BreesRecord_WK5_100818_23
14 / 85
Michael C. Hebert
Gallery_BreesRecord_WK5_100818_18
15 / 85
Michael C. Hebert
Gallery_BreesRecord_WK5_100818_21
16 / 85
Michael C. Hebert
Gallery_BreesRecord_WK5_100818_19
17 / 85
Michael C. Hebert
Gallery_BreesRecord_WK5_100818_03
18 / 85
Michael C Hebert
Gallery_BreesRecord_WK5_100818_17
19 / 85
Michael C. Hebert
Gallery_BreesRecord_WK5_100818_14
20 / 85
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery_BreesRecord_WK5_100818_15
21 / 85
Michael C. Hebert
Gallery_BreesRecord_WK5_100818_12
22 / 85
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery_BreesRecord_WK5_100818_08
23 / 85
Michael C Hebert
Gallery_BreesRecord_WK5_100818_10
24 / 85
Michael C. Hebert
Gallery_BreesRecord_WK5_100818_11
25 / 85
Michael C. Hebert
Gallery_BreesRecord_WK5_100818_06
26 / 85
Michael C Hebert
Gallery_BreesRecord_WK5_100818_09
27 / 85
Michael C Hebert
Gallery_BreesRecord_WK5_100818_07
28 / 85
Michael C Hebert
Gallery_BreesRecord_WK5_100818_01
29 / 85
Michael C Hebert
Gallery_BreesRecord_WK5_100818_02
30 / 85
Michael C Hebert
Gallery_BreesRecord_WK5_100818_32
31 / 85
Ashley Amoss
Gallery_BreesRecord_WK5_100818_31
32 / 85
Ashley Amoss
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) kisses his wife Brittany as he greets his family, after breaking the NFL all-time passing record in the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in New Orleans, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
33 / 85

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) kisses his wife Brittany as he greets his family, after breaking the NFL all-time passing record in the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in New Orleans, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Ashley Amoss/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Gallery_BreesRecord_WK5_100818_33
34 / 85
Ashley Amoss
Gallery_BreesRecord_WK5_100818_35
35 / 85
Ashley Amoss
Gallery_BreesRecord_WK5_100818_34
36 / 85
Ashley Amoss
Gallery_BreesRecord_WK5_100818_36
37 / 85
Ashley Amoss
Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
38 / 85

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
39 / 85

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
40 / 85

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
41 / 85

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
42 / 85

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
43 / 85

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
44 / 85

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
45 / 85

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
46 / 85

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
47 / 85

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
48 / 85

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
49 / 85

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
50 / 85

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
51 / 85

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
52 / 85

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
53 / 85

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
54 / 85

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
55 / 85

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
56 / 85

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
57 / 85

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
58 / 85

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
59 / 85

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
60 / 85

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
61 / 85

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
62 / 85

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
63 / 85

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
64 / 85

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
65 / 85

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
66 / 85

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
67 / 85

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
68 / 85

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
69 / 85

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
70 / 85

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
71 / 85

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
72 / 85

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
73 / 85

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
74 / 85

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
75 / 85

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
76 / 85

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
77 / 85

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
78 / 85

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
79 / 85

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
80 / 85

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
81 / 85

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
82 / 85

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
83 / 85

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
84 / 85

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
85 / 85

Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W)

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM WEEK 4 RECAP

From WashingtonFootball.com

The Washington Football Team survived a wild, back-and-forth battle with the Atlanta Falcons and overcame a 10-point deficit with a 34-30 win. Here are five takeaways from the afternoon.

Taylor Heinicke and Terry McLaurin are ballers.

In the best statistical offensive performance Washington has had thus far this season, Taylor Heinicke and Terry McLaurin were the team's brightest stars.

Heinicke, who threw a pair of interceptions in a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills a week ago, had a much stronger performance against the Falcons' defense by completing 23-of-33 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns. Heinicke was accurate for most of the game, but he was at his best when Washington was down eight points with less than 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

With Washington driving at Atlanta's 17-yard line, Heinicke made some elusive moves to keep the play alive before completing a shot to McLaurin, who fought through coverage in the back of the end zone. Then, with just two minutes left, Heinicke found J.D. McKissic on the opposite end of the field, and the running back did the rest of the work on a diving 30-yard score to take the lead for good.

Speaking of McLaurin, the third-year receiver had his second 100-yard performance of the season with six receptions for 123 yards and two touchdowns on 13 targets. It was the third-best statistical performance of his young career, and for what it's worth, Washington is 2-0 when McLaurin gets double-digit targets.

Read More: 5 Takeaways From Washington's Wild, Back-And-Forth Win In Atlanta

3 Standouts in Washington's Week 4 Win Over the Falcons

Taylor Heinicke Was The Clutch Game Manager Washington Needed Against Atlanta

Washington-Falcons Monday Stats Pack

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS WEEK 4 RECAP

The Saints will be looking to remove the bad taste in their mouth associated with a 27-21 overtime loss to the New York Giants. Despite the losing effort, the contest featured one of the Saints' best offensive performances of the year. QB Jameis Winston completed 17-of-23 passes for 226 yards with one touchdown and a 119.1 passer rating, including a 58-yard completion to WR Marquez Callaway.

The run game, grounding up 170 total yards and two touchdowns, was led by RB Alvin Kamara, who carried a career-high 26 times for 120 yards (4.6 avg.), the fourth time he reached the century mark running the ball. QB Taysom Hill carried six times for 28 yards as he posted two rushing touchdowns for the third time in his five-year career. The New Orleans offensive line did not allow one sack in a standout blocking effort.

Photos: Game Action | Saints vs. Giants Week 4 2021

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
1 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
2 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
3 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
4 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
5 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
6 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
7 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
8 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
9 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
10 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
11 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
12 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
13 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
14 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
15 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
16 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
17 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
18 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
19 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
20 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
21 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
22 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
23 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
24 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
25 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
26 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
27 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
28 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
29 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
30 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
31 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
32 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
33 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
34 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
35 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
36 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
37 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
38 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
39 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
40 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
41 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
42 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
43 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
44 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
45 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
46 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
47 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
48 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
49 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
50 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
51 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
52 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
53 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
54 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
55 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
56 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
57 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
58 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
59 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
60 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
61 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
62 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
63 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
64 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
65 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
66 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
67 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
68 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
69 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
70 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
71 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
72 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
73 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
74 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
75 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
76 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
77 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
78 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
79 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
80 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
81 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
82 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
83 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
84 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
85 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
86 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
87 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
88 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
89 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
90 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
91 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
92 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
93 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
94 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
95 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
96 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
97 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
98 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
99 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
100 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
101 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
102 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
103 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
104 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
105 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
106 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
107 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
108 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
109 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
110 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
111 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
112 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
113 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
114 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
115 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
116 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
117 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
118 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
119 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
120 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
121 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
122 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
123 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
124 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
125 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
126 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
127 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
128 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
129 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
130 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
131 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
132 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
133 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
134 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
135 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
136 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
137 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
138 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
139 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
140 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
141 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
142 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
143 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
144 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
145 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
146 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
147 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
148 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
149 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
150 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
151 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
152 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
153 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
154 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
155 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
156 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
157 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
158 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
159 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
160 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
161 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
162 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
163 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
164 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
165 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
166 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
167 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
168 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
169 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
170 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
171 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
172 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
173 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
174 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
175 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
176 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
177 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
178 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
179 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
180 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
181 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
182 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
183 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
184 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
185 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
186 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
187 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
188 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
189 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
190 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
191 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
192 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
193 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
194 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
195 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
196 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
197 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
198 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
199 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
200 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
201 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
202 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
203 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
204 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
205 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
206 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
207 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
208 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
209 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
210 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.
211 / 267

The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints