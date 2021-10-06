Saints vs. Washington Football Team Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 5

THE MATCHUP: SAINTS AT WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM 2021 WEEK 5
After going 2-2 for the first four games of the 2021 season, the New Orleans Saints go on the road for two consecutive contests, starting with taking on the Washington Football Team on Sunday at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.
It is the 28th contest all-time between the two clubs, who both resided in the NFL's Century Division in 1967 and 1969, with the Washington Football Team holding a 17-10 advantage in the series. Since 2003, six of the eight games between the two clubs have been decided by eight points or less. Coach Sean Payton is 3-3 against the Washington football team since taking over as head coach of the Saints in 2006, but has captured the last two games, both played at home. The Washington Football Team holds a 7-5 advantage over New Orleans at home, but are 2-3 against the Saints at FedEx Field since the first meeting at their current home stadium.
The Washington Football Team comes off a fourth quarter, come-from-behind 34-30 victory at the Atlanta Falcons.
The Saints will seek to return to form in a month where they had a running 14-game winning streak, seeking to set up a new run and make their move in the NFC South race.
SAINTS-WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM SERIES HISTORY
The New Orleans Saints and Washington Football Team first met in 1967. In both the inaugural season of the Saints and the 1969 campaign, the two clubs played against each other twice a season in the NFL's Capitol division, prior to the formation of two conferences and the the NFC West in 1970. New Orleans has posted a 10-17 record against Washington. It is a series defined by tight, hard -fought games.
11 of the 27 games between the Saints and Washington have been decided by seven points or less, five by a field goal or less. The Saints have a 5-7 road record against Washington, including a 3-2 mark at FedEx Field. Below is a view of the all-time results:
Date Score Site
- 9/24/67 Loss, 10-30 @ Tulane Stad.
- 12/17/67 Win, 30-14 D.C. Stadium
- 9/22/68 Win, 37-17 @ Tulane Stadium
- 9/21/69 Loss, 20-26 @ Tulane Stadium
- 12/14/69 Loss, 14-17 @ R.F.K Stadium
- 10/31/71 Loss, 14-24 @ R.F.K. Stadium
- 10/28/73 Win, 19-3 @ Tulane Stadium
- 9/21/75 Loss, 3-41 @ R.F.K Stadium
- 10/28/79 Win, 14-10 @ R.F.K Stadium
- 10/26/80 Loss, 14-22 @ R.F.K. Stadium
- 12/26/82 Loss, 10-27 @ Superdome
- 10/5/86 Loss, 6-14 @ Superdome
- 11/6/88 Loss, 24-27 @ R.F.K Stadium
- 10/1/89 Loss, 14-16 @ Superdome
- 11/18/90 Loss, 17-31 @ R.F.K Stadium
- 11/23/92 Win, 20-3 @ Superdome
- 9/11/94 Loss, 24-38 @ Superdome
- 12/30/01 Loss, 10-40 @ Superdome
- 10/13/02 Win, 43-27 @ FedEx Field
- 11/30/03 Win, 24-20 @ FedEx Field
- 12/17/06 Loss, 10-16 @ Superdome
- 9/14/08 Loss, 24-29 @ FedEx Field
- 12/6/09 Win, 33-30 OT @ FedEx Field
- 9/9/12 Loss, 32-40 @ Superdome
- 11/15/15 Loss, 14-47 @ FedEx Field
- 11/19/17 Win, 34-31 OT @ Superdome
- 10/8/18 Win, 43-19 @ Superdome
THE LAST MEETING
New Orleans Saints 43, Washington Football Team 19; October 8, 2018 @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome – The Saints won their fourth consecutive game in a standout Monday night performance on offense and defense, which also saw quarterback Drew Brees become the NFL's all-time passing yardage leader.
Brees completed 26-of-28 passes for 363 yards with three touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 153.2 passer rating as his 89.7 completion percentage set a career-high at the time. Smith finished with three receptions for a game-high 111 yards.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees becomes the NFL's all-time passing leader during the nationally televised game against the Washington Redskins on Monday, Oct. 8.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM WEEK 4 RECAP
The Washington Football Team survived a wild, back-and-forth battle with the Atlanta Falcons and overcame a 10-point deficit with a 34-30 win. Here are five takeaways from the afternoon.
Taylor Heinicke and Terry McLaurin are ballers.
In the best statistical offensive performance Washington has had thus far this season, Taylor Heinicke and Terry McLaurin were the team's brightest stars.
Heinicke, who threw a pair of interceptions in a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills a week ago, had a much stronger performance against the Falcons' defense by completing 23-of-33 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns. Heinicke was accurate for most of the game, but he was at his best when Washington was down eight points with less than 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter.
With Washington driving at Atlanta's 17-yard line, Heinicke made some elusive moves to keep the play alive before completing a shot to McLaurin, who fought through coverage in the back of the end zone. Then, with just two minutes left, Heinicke found J.D. McKissic on the opposite end of the field, and the running back did the rest of the work on a diving 30-yard score to take the lead for good.
Speaking of McLaurin, the third-year receiver had his second 100-yard performance of the season with six receptions for 123 yards and two touchdowns on 13 targets. It was the third-best statistical performance of his young career, and for what it's worth, Washington is 2-0 when McLaurin gets double-digit targets.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS WEEK 4 RECAP
The Saints will be looking to remove the bad taste in their mouth associated with a 27-21 overtime loss to the New York Giants. Despite the losing effort, the contest featured one of the Saints' best offensive performances of the year. QB Jameis Winston completed 17-of-23 passes for 226 yards with one touchdown and a 119.1 passer rating, including a 58-yard completion to WR Marquez Callaway.
The run game, grounding up 170 total yards and two touchdowns, was led by RB Alvin Kamara, who carried a career-high 26 times for 120 yards (4.6 avg.), the fourth time he reached the century mark running the ball. QB Taysom Hill carried six times for 28 yards as he posted two rushing touchdowns for the third time in his five-year career. The New Orleans offensive line did not allow one sack in a standout blocking effort.
The New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021 at the Caesars Superdome.