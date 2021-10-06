Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Washington 2021 NFL Week 5

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints at Washington Football Team on Oct. 10, 2021

Oct 06, 2021 at 11:08 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Kamara-Chase-Young

SAINTS-WASHINGTON GAME PREVIEW

After going 2-2 for the first four games of the 2021 season, the New Orleans Saints go on the road for two consecutive contests, starting with taking on the Washington Football Team on Sunday at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.

It is the 28th contest all-time between the two clubs, who both resided in the NFL's Century Division in 1967 and 1969, with the Washington Football Team holding a 17-10 advantage in the series. Since 2003, six of the eight games between the two clubs have been decided by eight points or less. Coach Sean Payton is 3-3 against the Washington football team since taking over as head coach of the Saints in 2006, but has captured the last two games, both played at home. The Washington Football Team holds a 7-5 advantage over New Orleans at home, but are 2-3 against the Saints at FedEx Field since the first meeting at their current home stadium.

The Washington Football Team comes off a fourth quarter, come-from-behind 34-30 victory at the Atlanta Falcons.

The Saints will seek to return to form in a month where they had a running 14-game winning streak, seeking to set up a new run and make their move in the NFC South race.

WATCH SAINTS-WASHINGTON ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

TV: CBS (WWL 4 locally)

Announcers: Spero Dedes (play-by-play) and Jay Feely (color analyst).

WATCH SAINTS-WASHINGTON ON MOBILE

Watch the Saints on the go this season via the Yahoo Sports or Saints app presented by Verizon, free on your phone or tablet. Geographic restrictions apply. Local & prime-time games only. Data charges may apply. WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES

LISTEN LIVE

Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:

Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM

  • Announcers: Mike Hoss (play-by-play) and Deuce McAllister (color analyst)

Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM

  • Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos and Victor Quinonez (color analysts)

NFL GAME PASS

Fans can get unprecedented access to every play, of every game, all season long, including the playoffs and Super Bowl with NFL Game Pass. A $99.99 subscription gives fans access to replays of every game, exclusive camera angles the pros & GMs use, condensed game replays to see every snap in around 45 minutes, player search options and live hometown radio feeds.

Also, the games go where you go as NFL Game Pass is available across devices including the NFL app via your smart phone, tablet, and connected TV devices.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION OR DETAILS ON YOUR FREE TRIAL.

For a full description of features, requirements, limitations, and other information, visit our FAQ at NFL.com/help/GamePass

Related Links

Photo-Game-Pass-Devices-Transparent-687x385

Ways To Watch

From here on out, the games go where you go. NFL Game Pass is available across devices. Never miss a snap!

VIEW DEVICES START A FREE TRIAL

ADDITIONAL GAME COVERAGE

SAINTS DOME AT HOME PREGAME REPORT PRESENTED BY SANDERSON FARMS
Catch a gameday preview with John DeShazier and Erin Summers one hour prior to kickoff between the Saints and Washington for 2021 NFL Week 5. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

SAINTS POSTGAME SHOW PRESENTED BY VERIZON:
Fans can get full analysis, highlights and player postgame reactions following the Saints' 2021 Week 5 game against the Washington Football Team on the Saints Postgame Show presented by Verizon. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS

Follow your Saints on social media for live game day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos:

Related Content

news

Saints vs. Washington Football Team Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 5

After going 2-2 for the first four games of the 2021 season, the New Orleans Saints go on the road to take on the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.
news

New Orleans Saints fail to finish off New York Giants in overtime loss

Saints outscored 17-7 in fourth quarter and overtime
news

New York Giants spoil New Orleans Saints' Dome-coming with 27-21 overtime win

Giants rally from 21-10 deficit to stun Saints in Caesars Superdome
news

Live Updates from Saints vs. Giants Week 4 | 2021 NFL

New York Giants at New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their week 4 matchup during the 2021 NFL season.
news

New Orleans Saints inactives for New York Giants game | NFL Week 4

Terron Armstead, Erik McCoy won't play
news

Saints Gameday Guide 2021: Week 4 vs. Giants

Helpful tips and information for New Orleans Week 4 game against New York
news

Tickets available for Saints-Giants contest on Sunday

New Orleans receives allotment of tickets back from New York for Week 4
news

Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Giants 2021 NFL Week 4

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs. New York Giants on Oct. 3, 2021
news

Saints vs. Giants Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 4

New York & New Orleans meet at noon CT Sunday, Oct. 3 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
news

New Orleans Saints defense stars in victory over New England

Alvin Kamara carries heavy load on offense, Deonte Harris looms large in return game
news

New Orleans Saints' 'new' recipe produces familiar result against New England

Saints defense forced three turnovers, scored touchdown in 28-13 victory
Advertising