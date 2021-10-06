Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Washington 2021 NFL Week 5

SAINTS-WASHINGTON GAME PREVIEW
After going 2-2 for the first four games of the 2021 season, the New Orleans Saints go on the road for two consecutive contests, starting with taking on the Washington Football Team on Sunday at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.
It is the 28th contest all-time between the two clubs, who both resided in the NFL's Century Division in 1967 and 1969, with the Washington Football Team holding a 17-10 advantage in the series. Since 2003, six of the eight games between the two clubs have been decided by eight points or less. Coach Sean Payton is 3-3 against the Washington football team since taking over as head coach of the Saints in 2006, but has captured the last two games, both played at home. The Washington Football Team holds a 7-5 advantage over New Orleans at home, but are 2-3 against the Saints at FedEx Field since the first meeting at their current home stadium.
The Washington Football Team comes off a fourth quarter, come-from-behind 34-30 victory at the Atlanta Falcons.
The Saints will seek to return to form in a month where they had a running 14-game winning streak, seeking to set up a new run and make their move in the NFC South race.
WATCH SAINTS-WASHINGTON ON TV
Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:
TV: CBS (WWL 4 locally)
Announcers: Spero Dedes (play-by-play) and Jay Feely (color analyst).
WATCH SAINTS-WASHINGTON ON MOBILE
Watch the Saints on the go this season via the Yahoo Sports or Saints app presented by Verizon, free on your phone or tablet. Geographic restrictions apply. Local & prime-time games only. Data charges may apply. WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES
LISTEN LIVE
Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:
Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM
- Announcers: Mike Hoss (play-by-play) and Deuce McAllister (color analyst)
Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM
- Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos and Victor Quinonez (color analysts)
NFL GAME PASS
Fans can get unprecedented access to every play, of every game, all season long, including the playoffs and Super Bowl with NFL Game Pass. A $99.99 subscription gives fans access to replays of every game, exclusive camera angles the pros & GMs use, condensed game replays to see every snap in around 45 minutes, player search options and live hometown radio feeds.
Also, the games go where you go as NFL Game Pass is available across devices including the NFL app via your smart phone, tablet, and connected TV devices.
For a full description of features, requirements, limitations, and other information, visit our FAQ at NFL.com/help/GamePass
Ways To Watch
From here on out, the games go where you go. NFL Game Pass is available across devices. Never miss a snap!
ADDITIONAL GAME COVERAGE
SAINTS DOME AT HOME PREGAME REPORT PRESENTED BY SANDERSON FARMS
Catch a gameday preview with John DeShazier and Erin Summers one hour prior to kickoff between the Saints and Washington for 2021 NFL Week 5. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.
SAINTS POSTGAME SHOW PRESENTED BY VERIZON:
Fans can get full analysis, highlights and player postgame reactions following the Saints' 2021 Week 5 game against the Washington Football Team on the Saints Postgame Show presented by Verizon. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.
SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS
Follow your Saints on social media for live game day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos:
- Twitter: @Saints
- Facebook: @NewOrleansSaints
- Instagram: @Saints