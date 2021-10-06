Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Washington 2021 NFL Week 5

SAINTS-WASHINGTON GAME PREVIEW

After going 2-2 for the first four games of the 2021 season, the New Orleans Saints go on the road for two consecutive contests, starting with taking on the Washington Football Team on Sunday at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.

It is the 28th contest all-time between the two clubs, who both resided in the NFL's Century Division in 1967 and 1969, with the Washington Football Team holding a 17-10 advantage in the series. Since 2003, six of the eight games between the two clubs have been decided by eight points or less. Coach Sean Payton is 3-3 against the Washington football team since taking over as head coach of the Saints in 2006, but has captured the last two games, both played at home. The Washington Football Team holds a 7-5 advantage over New Orleans at home, but are 2-3 against the Saints at FedEx Field since the first meeting at their current home stadium.

The Washington Football Team comes off a fourth quarter, come-from-behind 34-30 victory at the Atlanta Falcons.

The Saints will seek to return to form in a month where they had a running 14-game winning streak, seeking to set up a new run and make their move in the NFC South race.

WATCH SAINTS-WASHINGTON ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

TV: CBS (WWL 4 locally)

Announcers: Spero Dedes (play-by-play) and Jay Feely (color analyst).

WATCH SAINTS-WASHINGTON ON MOBILE