Juwan Johnson's evolution from undrafted receiver to valuable tight end results in contract extension with New Orleans Saints

Johnson had to refine his blocking technique as a tight end, and doesn't want to be pigeonholed into the label of "receiving" tight end.

"The game changes," he said. "Just think of (Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end) Shannon Sharpe. I'm not saying he didn't block, but he was pass catching. So the game has changed but at the end of the day, you're called a tight end. Whether that's blocking or catching or whatever it is, I just want to go down knowing that I was one of the best tight ends in the league."

After a start that wasn't quite a fairytale beginning, he has the opportunity to make the ending exactly what he wants it to be, thanks in part to his support system.

"I would say my wife (Chanen) has gotten me through," he said. "Just her being there for me, because there were definitely some rough times, definitely times where I'm just like, 'This is tough. This is really hard.'

"My first year, I didn't really play much, I was on practice squad and then getting signed. And, 'I want more.' And so I'm on the field just on passing routes (the second year), I'm like, 'I want more.' So then next year, I'm in running and passing. I'm happy where I'm at, but I'm not content. I want more than what's given to me and that's going to come with work and putting the work in.