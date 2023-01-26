New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Tight end Juwan Johnson

Best quote from Juwan Johnson's 2022 season:

"You have got to have attitude. To play this position; you cannot be soft at all. You are going up some big guys up front (on the defensive line) and then in the secondary you're playing against elite athletic guys. You have got to have the attitude that you can't be stopped. That is the mind-set I try to have. Ultimately, have attitude, be willing to learn, and be coachable. It's a tough position (tight end) and you've got to be very smart to play it."