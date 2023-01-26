New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Tight end Juwan Johnson

Juwan Johnson 2022 season analysis:
In 16 games, which was a career-high, New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson also posted career highs in receptions (42), yards (508), and touchdowns (seven). Johnson recorded the second-highest touchdown total on the team by a non-quarterback, only trailing fellow tight end Taysom Hill who had nine combined rushing and receiving TDs.
Best game of Juwan Johnson's 2022 season:
In the Saints' 21-18 win over the Atlanta Falcons, Johnson was all over the field. He finished with four receptions for 67 yards and two touchdowns. He scored two touchdowns in one other game - the Week 7 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
Best quote from Juwan Johnson's 2022 season:
"You have got to have attitude. To play this position; you cannot be soft at all. You are going up some big guys up front (on the defensive line) and then in the secondary you're playing against elite athletic guys. You have got to have the attitude that you can't be stopped. That is the mind-set I try to have. Ultimately, have attitude, be willing to learn, and be coachable. It's a tough position (tight end) and you've got to be very smart to play it."
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson in action throughout the 2022 season.