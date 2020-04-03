Games should not commence until the time is right. Which isn't now.

And the people I personally have seen do legendary things in real time – Jordan's jumper in Utah, Webber's timeout call, the fourth of Kobe's four straight 50-point games during the Hurricane Katrina season, Gleason's punt block, Porter's pick-six, Brady's first Super Bowl win, the Honey Badger at LSU, the list goes on and on – are too numerous to count.

But I know this, too: We're not ready. And regardless of how impatient we are, we can't hurdle that indisputable fact.

We're not yet prepared to assemble in tens, hundreds, thousands. Unfortunately, we collectively haven't displayed the wisdom not to expose ourselves to COVID-19, nor the wholesale sensitivity not to expose others who are exponentially more vulnerable to the worst of the coronavirus' symptoms and conclusions.

People knowingly and willfully have collected in masses on beaches, have consciously gathered in churches, and have organized and executed at least one second-line in the midst of the pandemic.

Some NFL players are clustering to work out, even after having been barred from their team facilities as a safety measure.

Really, y'all?

If any one person in those gatherings was a carrier of the virus but was asymptomatic, he or she possibly unknowingly exposed tens, maybe hundreds, of people who, in turn, left that event and probably went on to expose tens, maybe hundreds, more.

The positive diagnosis' and the death toll keeps climbing, as we attempt to get everyone to listen to one voice and get on the same page and simultaneously run the same play.

We're not ready. But that's not the same as saying we're not trying or that, hopefully soon, the numbers will start trending in the right, healthy direction.

The work being done and precautions being exercised aren't in vain; applaud the outpouring of heroics by medical professionals who are risking far more than they probably ever imagined they'd have to risk. It's the kind of strength we often associate with matters that don't require half as much fortitude and character.

Catching a pass over the middle, or sinking a game-winning jumper requires stones, but that doesn't quite measure up to risking your life in order to preserve another life.

It doesn't measure up to law enforcement attempting to protect us, often from ourselves, during this needed hour. Or Saints returner Deonte Harris – an undrafted rookie who isn't swimming in cash – ensuring that 10,600 meals will be provided to the less fortunate because he was taught, essentially, to help take care of those who can't take care of themselves.

All those things are making our lives better in the interim. Those numbers are the ones relevant now, and in the immediate future. They're the ones worth concentrating on.

Scoreboards? Not so much.