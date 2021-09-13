The Strength of the Saints: Fans flock to Jacksonville for season opener

By Michael Hull, special to NewOrleansSaints.com

The chants roared from the crowd in the hot, Sunday afternoon sun at TIAA Bank Field. Despite the change in venue from New Orleans to Jacksonville, Saints Nation showed up in full force to witness the beginning of the post-Drew Brees era in person. Nothing, not even a hurricane, could keep the Black and Gold from rooting on their team.

Melissa Zocoti has lived in New Orleans for 33 years. With the threat of Hurricane Ida looming, she called her friend and evacuated to Jacksonville to escape the brutality of the storm.

Little did she know, the lifelong Saints fan would be back just weeks later.

"I've never missed a game in 17 years with the exception of last year (due to Covid-19 restrictions)," Zocoti said. "When they said they were bringing it to Jacksonville, I called (my friend) back, and I was like 'I'm coming back, and we're going to the game.'"

Zocoti has had four season tickets for nearly 20 years. She said she was heartbroken when she couldn't attend the Chiefs' game last season in the Caesars Superdome and wasn't going to miss another home game, no matter how far away it actually was.

For Zocoti, the shift to Jacksonville caused her to travel away from home. For others, like the Lincoln family, the new location gave them a chance to cheer on their team live.

Nathan Lincoln drove his wife, Rebecca, and two children, Payton and Trent, from Valdosta, Ga., to Duval County to watch the kickoff of the new season. Rebecca said they've been Saints fans forever, and the move to Jacksonville allowed the family to come because it was very close to home.

In a similar fashion, longtime Saints fans Patrick and Rebecca Sowell came over from Tallahassee to watch their former hometown quarterback Jameis Winston make his starting debut. Patrick said there's a little good and a little bad in coming to TIAA Bank Field.