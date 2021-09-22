Podcast Rewind: Remembering Saints fan Willie Garson

Actor Willie Garson, who played Mozzie in USA Network's "White Collar" and starred as Stanford Blatch in HBO's "Sex and the City," has died. The longtime New Orleans Saints fan passed away at the age of 57.

As we remember Garson, we revisit a 2013 interview with the actor who spoke about his love for the city of New Orleans and his favorite Saints players (interview starts at the 18:12 mark of the episode). Here are some of the highlights:

INTERVIEW WITH WILLIE GARSON:

When was the last time you were in New Orleans?

"About two months ago and I'll be coming for Thanksgiving."

How are you liking "White Collar" so far and your character Mozzie?

"I love it. Mozzie has been a lot of fun. It's actually the closest I've been to myself that I've ever played, which is really great. The writing is great. I have some amazing partners to act with. Matt Bomer is just an absolute delight and a huge football fan. We have a great time. We shoot the hell out of New York City, which is great so it looks amazing. I just love it. I could go on for twenty years."

*Now it's in its fifth season, any twists we should expect this season? *"Well this season, we just premiered last week. What they did change this season is that we're kind of being blackmailed by another criminal so Matt Bomer's character and myself and kind of under the gun, which is a new feeling for us. It's very interesting how we react to that. We're usually the ones calling all of the shots."

Do you have a favorite Saints player?

"I love Jimmy Graham. You can teach anyone to catch a football but you can't teach 6-foot-7. That makes a big difference and his basketball background. I'm excited about Kenny Stills﻿. He's fantastic. Just the heart of the team is so important to me. Drew Brees is obviously an amazing leader, on and off the field with the Brees Dream Foundation. Also, Sean Payton's Foundation, the Play It Forward Foundation, is very inspiring to me. The staff also. There is not a single defensive player who has not improved under Rob Ryan. It's a team with a lot of heart, in a city with a lot of heart. The two are completely connected with which is a great thing."