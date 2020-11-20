Louisiana Lottery Saints Scratch-offs: Last-chance prize drawing happening now

Sales for the Louisiana Lottery's two team-themed scratch-offs tickets are going strong with top prizes of up to $100,000 and a 2021 season ticket prize package still up for grabs.

The $2 Saints Geaux. Fight. Win. features top cash prizes of $14,000, and $5 Saints We Are Strong. We Are Loyal. We Are Family. boasts top cash prizes of $100,000.

"These scratch-offs mark the 12th launch in our partnership with the New Orleans Saints and their names truly reflect how we all feel about our team right now," said Lottery President Rose Hudson. "The Saints have always had a way of uniting us as Louisianians and that hasn't changed even under these trying circumstances of the pandemic."

Nonwinning tickets from either game can be entered in any $10 combination into the final second-chance drawing to win a Saints 2021 Season Prize Package, including four Plaza Sideline tickets for the 2021 football season, four pregame field passes for every home game, a 2021 parking pass and a VIP tour of the Saints practice facility.

The winner and three guests will receive round-trip limo service to the facility in Metairie (or overnight accommodations if the distance exceeds 75 miles) where they will also view a team practice and have lunch in the team cafeteria.

To enter the second-chance drawings, players should complete the information on the back of $10 worth of nonwinning $2 Saints Geaux. Fight. Win. and/or $5 Saints We Are Strong. We Are Loyal. We Are Family. scratch-off tickets and mail them together in an envelope (no larger than 4.5" by 9.5") to the drawing address printed on the back of the ticket. Entries must contain at least $10 worth of nonwinning tickets from either game to be eligible. Players can enter as many times as they wish, but each complete entry should be mailed in a separate envelope. The drawings will be held within seven days of the entry deadline, which will be announced when the games have closed.

Complete game and second-chance drawing entry rules can be found on the Lottery's website, www.louisianalottery.com/saints. Lottery ticket purchasers and second-chance drawing entrants must be at least 21 years of age. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available by calling 1-877-770-7867. For security purposes, the Lottery encourages players to sign the back of their tickets immediately after purchasing.