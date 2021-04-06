Transcript: Harry Connick Jr. shares his love for the Saints & Drew Brees

Caroline: Harry, I'm not going to lie to you. I thought that story was going to go a different direction. I thought you were going to say he pressed down with his ring finger and then he started playing, you know, some sweet melodies. I thought he was going to be automatically good at it.

Harry: "That would have been it. There was something that was supposed to happen that day, but it didn't happen. I wanted him to fire like a line drive at me from like 15 yards just to see if I could catch it. And I was willing to break a finger or whatever I had to do just to. I really wanted to experience the power of an NFL quarterback throw, but it didn't happen. I'm kind of glad it didn't because I would have broken at least one finger or a bone in my chest or something. I'm kind of glad it didn't happen, but it would have been fun."

Caroline: Yeah I think all your fans, maybe your agent, maybe your wife is probably happy that didn't go.

Harry: "Yeah I think so but you know, I just wanted to feel that. Now Taysom - I still have a chance with him. I'm not talking about go easy on me. I mean, I want you to fire the thing at me from about 15 yards as hard as you can possibly throw it. I just want to see what happens."

Caroline: Yeah I've heard Taysom has some zip on it, so I'm sure we could make that happen. Maybe we should sign you back for another contract.

Harry: "I almost broke my sternum when I was working with Thomas Morstead like screwing around in his position and the long snapper snapped it to me. And I thought I was going to die because the ball slipped through my hands and hit me in the chest. And Thomas said, 'Dude, you gotta catch it out in front of you.' Like you can't like try to pull it in. I mean, it was like a bullet. It was so embarrassing. I'm standing out there with all my gear on like. Ugh I wanted to die."

Caroline: No, I completely understand. I did the same thing. One time I caught a ball from a long snapper thinking it would be some easy thing. You know, I'm an athlete. I can catch it. And it burned my hands. I was like, wait, what?

Harry: "It is no joke. It is so different. I mean, it looks so gentle on TV, you know, but it's not."

Caroline: Well, Harry being such a lifelong Saints fan, how much did Drew in his era change the culture and the perception of the Saints?

Harry: "It's everything. I mean, there were some amazing teams before Drew, obviously. I mean, we had, I think, I remember like maybe it was like 1991 or something. We were like 9-1, at some point. We had some great teams. I mean, we really did. We had some bad teams, but so,does everyone. But when Drew came and Sean Payton, that was a whole, I mean, they won a Super Bowl for us. I mean, as you know, and everybody knows, that's like impossible to do. To get that far into the season and then the postseason starts and it's like a new season and your guys are tired and they're playing the best of the best. And then, I mean, when they did that onside kick at the beginning of the second half, no one could believe what we were seeing. I've asked Sean Payton about that a hundred times. Like, 'what were you thinking?' and to have Drew lead us to that championship. I was standing with his wife and I forget which baby it was with the headphones on when he went out for the Super Bowl celebration..."

Caroline: I believe it's Baylen. I think it's the first born.

Harry: Yeah. And we were standing with them and just, you know, right before everybody went out on the field and just looking at her and thinking about what this child is going to think about his Dad one day. Drew Brees changed everything for us. I mean, he made us a team that consistently year in and year out was a Super Bowl threat, a threat to win the Super Bowl. I mean, we know what the past three, four years looked like. You know, we easily could have had five rings. So I think it's five or three or four plus when we have so easily gotten five."

Caroline: Yeah we could have easily gotten five. I agree.

Harry: Yeah. I mean we were favored to win all those and it is what it is, you know? And that's the legacy Drew Brees has. That's what I felt like I learned about anything, not just sports, but performers, whatever, golfers, you know, it's the consistency. I mean, you may have a guy who has a great day, but every week, you know. Obviously there were weeks when certain performances were better than others, but you always felt like you were going to at least have the edge to win the game. I remember when we beat the Patriots in, I guess it was 2008 on our way to 2009, thinking in my head, I hate to say it, but I was like 'there's just no way.' We can't beat these guys. And then when Drew gets out on the field, he's the same Drew Brees. He's calm. He's cool. He's such an unbelievable master of working those progressions and it's just unbelievable work ethic and you just thought, you know, if anybody's going to win this game, it's going to be him."

Caroline: How excited are you to hear him in the booth, Harry, because I am excited to get inside the mind of Drew Brees?

Harry: "Yeah. Well, that's the thing like everybody talks about Tony Romo and how amazing it is and he predicts things. I love Tony Romo. I think he does a great job, but I think Drew is a very rare combination of talents. I mean, not only is he a great leader, he's an unbelievable quarterback. He's incredibly articulate. I think he has the ability to distill these high concepts down to these accessible bites that we can understand as just fans of the game. He's a sweet guy and he's charismatic. He's got all of the things that are in place to really make the game more fulfilling for all of us."

Caroline: Well, Harry, of course we don't want to keep you too much longer, but we do want to highlight some of the projects you've been working on. You released 'The Fear of Rain' movie release in December of 2020. And then most recently, you released your album 'Alone with my Faith' on March 29, I believe. Can you tell us a little bit about that project?

Harry: "Sure. I remember being on the road in March of 2020 and, you know, coming home, tour got canceled and I was sitting at home thinking, you know 'I would like to record some music'. So I have a studio at home and I ended up doing an album about my faith and all the whole spectrum of it throughout this pandemic. You know, when I found out that somebody I love died or when I found out that some good news, it was the whole spectrum of faith. I recorded all of the instruments and sang it all, I did it alone. It was no one here. There was no recording engineer. So all of the instruments and all the vocals are me and it was a chance for me to kind of go pretty deep within myself and think about how faith could get me through in real time. So, I'm happy with the record and, you know, I hope it resonates with folks."

Caroline: Any other projects that you're working on right now Harry?

Harry: "I'm working on a ton of stuff. Um, I can't really talk about any of it. Excuse me. Just cause it's a little too early, but yeah, there's a bunch of stuff that I'll be talking about real soon."

Caroline: Well we will certainly be itching to keep an eye on that especially on your social media, on your website, on your Twitter. And hopefully, Harry, we will be seeing you at a Saints game here in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome next season.

Harry: "I cannot wait. I think it was amazing that the NFL was able to pull off this last year. I, for one, did not think it was going to happen but the fact that they got through the whole season and all the way through the Super Bowl was unbelievable. I think, you know, Saints should have been there again, but that, you know, the breaks. Listen, I feel really great about the roster next year and you know, I'm so grateful to Drew Brees for his incredible dedication and excellence over these 16 years. I think something like that. So, you know, God bless him and his family on their new endeavors and thank you for allowing me to talk about something that I'm so passionate about."