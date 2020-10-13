New Orleans Saints players missing fans during victory over Chargers as much as fans are missing players

New Orleans Saints fans who have missed seeing Saints players in person in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome should know there's a reciprocal feel.

Saints players said at the beginning of the season that the allowable measures for attending NFL games in New Orleans – no fans for the home opener, only 750 friends and family allowed for the second and third regular-season home games – couldn't possibly replicate a full Superdome.

Their feelings haven't changed, perhaps especially following a 30-27, overtime victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night in which the Saints started slowly, and built momentum as the game progressed.

"We couldn't really get into too much of a rhythm throughout the game," said running back ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿, who finished with 119 yards from scrimmage on 19 offensive touches. "So it was one of those games where we just had to battle the whole time and just fight and claw and scratch.