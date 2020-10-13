Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints players missing fans during victory over Chargers as much as fans are missing players

"That is one of them times where Who Dat nation - that's when we need our fans in that stadium"

Oct 13, 2020 at 12:23 PM
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Photos: Saints fans | Saints-Chargers Week 5 2020

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Gentilly as the Saints take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Gentilly as the Saints take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Gentilly as the Saints take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Gentilly as the Saints take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Gentilly as the Saints take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Gentilly as the Saints take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Gentilly as the Saints take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Gentilly as the Saints take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Gentilly as the Saints take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Gentilly as the Saints take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Gentilly as the Saints take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Gentilly as the Saints take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Gentilly as the Saints take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Gentilly as the Saints take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Gentilly as the Saints take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Gentilly as the Saints take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Gentilly as the Saints take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Gentilly as the Saints take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Gentilly as the Saints take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Gentilly as the Saints take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Gentilly as the Saints take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Gentilly as the Saints take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Metairie as the Saints take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Metairie as the Saints take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Metairie as the Saints take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Metairie as the Saints take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Metairie as the Saints take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Metairie as the Saints take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Metairie as the Saints take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Metairie as the Saints take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Metairie as the Saints take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Metairie as the Saints take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Metairie as the Saints take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Metairie as the Saints take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Tchoup Yard as the Saints take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Tchoup Yard as the Saints take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Old Metairie as the Saints take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Old Metairie as the Saints take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Old Metairie as the Saints take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Old Metairie as the Saints take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans who have missed seeing Saints players in person in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome should know there's a reciprocal feel.

Saints players said at the beginning of the season that the allowable measures for attending NFL games in New Orleans – no fans for the home opener, only 750 friends and family allowed for the second and third regular-season home games – couldn't possibly replicate a full Superdome.

Their feelings haven't changed, perhaps especially following a 30-27, overtime victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night in which the Saints started slowly, and built momentum as the game progressed.

"We couldn't really get into too much of a rhythm throughout the game," said running back ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿, who finished with 119 yards from scrimmage on 19 offensive touches. "So it was one of those games where we just had to battle the whole time and just fight and claw and scratch.

"That is one of them times where Who Dat nation – that's when we need our fans in that stadium. I mean, that's, that's huge. But the fans we did have, they did their part. We just, we just needed some more. But we just fought and we just got a grimy win, we had to do that."

One of the pivotal plays for the Saints was a 41-yard touchdown pass from Drew Brees to tight end Jared Cook, who missed the previous game against Detroit with an injury. The throw came on third-and-14 for the Saints' offense, which only had converted three of 11 third-down attempts before the play, which occurred with 11:29 remaining in regulation.

"When you get hurt you always think about how fast you can come back," Cook said. "And it's like one of those things you kind of take for granted sometimes, right? So you try to get back out there as fast as you can.

"I just like to go out there, play, have fun, give the fans what they need. It would have been nice to do this in front of our fans and I hope that we can do that in a couple of week, when it's a little bit more of a packed crowd in the house."

