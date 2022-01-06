Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints rally towels available to fans at Ochsner Sport Performance Center in advance of showdown against Falcons in Atlanta

Saints fans travelling to Atlanta urged to create a playoff atmosphere at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Jan 06, 2022 at 02:34 PM
Gallery-Saints-Falcons-Week-13-pregame-fans-11282019_00
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans get ready outside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta before a week 13 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on Thanksgiving night during the 2019 NFL season.

Saints fans travelling to Atlanta this weekend have been urged to create a playoff atmosphere on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the New Orleans Saints-Atlanta Falcons regular season finale, which will take place at 3:25 CT, 4:25 ET with attractive ticket options available for purchase on various online platforms. With a Saints victory on Sunday, combined with a San Francisco 49ers loss at the Los Angeles Rams, the Saints would become one of only two franchises to currently reach the playoffs in five consecutive seasons.

In order to support the Black and Gold fervently in their quest for the postseason in Atlanta, fans are strongly encouraged to bring Saints rally towels to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to make their support, noise and electricity a visible and important part of the team's journey, taking the opportunity to create a playoff atmosphere in a visiting field.

If fans travelling to the Saints-Falcons clash don't have Saints rally towels, a limited quantity are now available for free pickup at the front desk at the Ochsner Sports performance Center (5800 Airline Drive, Metairie, La.). The Ochsner Sports performance Center is open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday.

