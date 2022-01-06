Saints rally towels available to fans at Ochsner Sport Performance Center in advance of showdown against Falcons in Atlanta

Saints fans travelling to Atlanta this weekend have been urged to create a playoff atmosphere on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the New Orleans Saints-Atlanta Falcons regular season finale, which will take place at 3:25 CT, 4:25 ET with attractive ticket options available for purchase on various online platforms. With a Saints victory on Sunday, combined with a San Francisco 49ers loss at the Los Angeles Rams, the Saints would become one of only two franchises to currently reach the playoffs in five consecutive seasons.

In order to support the Black and Gold fervently in their quest for the postseason in Atlanta, fans are strongly encouraged to bring Saints rally towels to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to make their support, noise and electricity a visible and important part of the team's journey, taking the opportunity to create a playoff atmosphere in a visiting field.