New Orleans Saints rank No. 1 in multiple NFL gameday satisfaction categories for 2020 season

Mercedes-Benz Superdome ranked the safest and most secure building in the NFL

Feb 11, 2021 at 05:18 PM
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints were recognized as having the best overall Safety and Security rating in the NFL. The NFL's annual Voice of the Fan rankings resulted in the Saints having the highest overall score for Safety and Security in the NFL in 2020-2021.

The rankings are issued by the NFL following fan surveying of every home game. Each of the league's 32 clubs are reviewed in multiple categories including Overall Safety & Security (ranked No. 1), Overall Arrival Communication (ranked No. 1) and Mobile Ticketing (ranked No. 1), as well as other key metrics. The rankings are illustrative of the seriousness and importance the organization set out to accomplish beginning in April 2020 in collaboration with Ochsner Health System, ASM Global and the entire Saints organization of creating and implementing a comprehensive health and safety plan (VenueShield) for every person that entered the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

"The health and safety of our fans, employees, game staff and participants will always be our top priority and driving principle," said Saints owner Gayle Benson. "Organizationally, we pride ourselves in our mission of providing the greatest fan experience in the NFL. I am gratified we were able to come together to safely host thousands of fans while also protecting all of those who make our games possible. From the initial on-set of this pandemic, we proactively sought the guidance and advice of health and safety experts, and set out to create logical and intentional procedures and processes and finally, making sure we were able to deliver every game day. Simply put, we have the best and safest fan experience in the NFL because we have the best fans in the NFL. We are thrilled that our efforts best protected our fans, players, coaches and staff and that collectively everyone felt safe."

"Culturally, health and safety is our first priority in everything we do," said New Orleans Saints President Dennis Lauscha. "When we were faced with the unique challenges Covid-19 presented in April, we immediately went to work by seeking out the best health and safety experts available to help us establish the very best policies and procedures to keep people safe. We are proud that we were able to deliver for our fans and team. We are particularly appreciative of the health and safety experts led by Ochsner, who guided our team and ASM Global in creating our plan. More than anything, the success of our program was a result of the work of our staff, constant and on-going communications, and staff training, and most importantly, the tremendous cooperation of our fans."

Advertising