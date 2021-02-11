New Orleans Saints rank No. 1 in multiple NFL gameday satisfaction categories for 2020 season

The New Orleans Saints were recognized as having the best overall Safety and Security rating in the NFL. The NFL's annual Voice of the Fan rankings resulted in the Saints having the highest overall score for Safety and Security in the NFL in 2020-2021.

The rankings are issued by the NFL following fan surveying of every home game. Each of the league's 32 clubs are reviewed in multiple categories including Overall Safety & Security (ranked No. 1), Overall Arrival Communication (ranked No. 1) and Mobile Ticketing (ranked No. 1), as well as other key metrics. The rankings are illustrative of the seriousness and importance the organization set out to accomplish beginning in April 2020 in collaboration with Ochsner Health System, ASM Global and the entire Saints organization of creating and implementing a comprehensive health and safety plan (VenueShield) for every person that entered the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

"The health and safety of our fans, employees, game staff and participants will always be our top priority and driving principle," said Saints owner Gayle Benson. "Organizationally, we pride ourselves in our mission of providing the greatest fan experience in the NFL. I am gratified we were able to come together to safely host thousands of fans while also protecting all of those who make our games possible. From the initial on-set of this pandemic, we proactively sought the guidance and advice of health and safety experts, and set out to create logical and intentional procedures and processes and finally, making sure we were able to deliver every game day. Simply put, we have the best and safest fan experience in the NFL because we have the best fans in the NFL. We are thrilled that our efforts best protected our fans, players, coaches and staff and that collectively everyone felt safe."