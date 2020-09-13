Game recap - Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints dominate Tom Brady, Buccaneers 34-23 in historic Week 1 matchup

The New Orleans Saints, led by quarterback Drew Brees, defeated Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34-23 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, Sept. 13. in the first matchup of 40-year-old quarterbacks in NFL history.

After getting off to a slow start in the season opener, the Saints used two second quarter touchdowns by running back Alvin Kamara to take a 17-7 halftime lead. Kamara carried the ball 12 times for 16 yards and one touchdown, while tallying five receptions for 51 yards and another score.

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson sacked Brady in the second quarter to set up a 53-yard field-goal attempt that Margus Hunt blocked with 3:27 left in the half. The Saints took possession and ended the half with a 29-yard Wil Lutz field goal.

The Saints defense made big plays throughout the contest. A second quarter interception by safety Marcus Williams and a pick-six by cornerback Janoris Jenkins led to 14 points for New Orleans. Linebacker Demario Davis and defensive ends Hendrickson and Carl Granderson each sacked the Tampa Bay's newly acquired quarterback.

Brees completed 18-of-30 passes for 160 yards and two touchdowns, including a 46-yard strike to tight end Jared Cook﻿. Brees surpassed Pro Football Hall of Fame member Brett Favre (10,169) after his ninth pass attempt in the first half.

Cook hauled in five catches for 80 yards while star wideout Michael Thomas notched three receptions for 17 yards. Emmanuel Sanders caught three balls for one score in his Black and Gold debut.

No fans were allowed to attend the game out of safety concerns from the on-going Covid-19 pandemic. Only one NFL game Sunday had fans in attendance.

The Saints travel to Las Vegas for a Week 2 clash with the Raiders (1-0) on ESPN's "Monday Night Football."

The Buccaneers dropped to 0-1.