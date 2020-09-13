Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Game recap - Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints dominate Tom Brady, Buccaneers 34-23 in historic Week 1 matchup

Drew Brees sets NFL record for pass attempts, shows off arm strength on a 46-yard connection with Jared Cook

Sep 13, 2020 at 06:54 PM
The New Orleans Saints, led by quarterback Drew Brees, defeated Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34-23 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, Sept. 13. in the first matchup of 40-year-old quarterbacks in NFL history.

After getting off to a slow start in the season opener, the Saints used two second quarter touchdowns by running back Alvin Kamara to take a 17-7 halftime lead. Kamara carried the ball 12 times for 16 yards and one touchdown, while tallying five receptions for 51 yards and another score.

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson sacked Brady in the second quarter to set up a 53-yard field-goal attempt that Margus Hunt blocked with 3:27 left in the half. The Saints took possession and ended the half with a 29-yard Wil Lutz field goal.

The Saints defense made big plays throughout the contest. A second quarter interception by safety Marcus Williams and a pick-six by cornerback Janoris Jenkins led to 14 points for New Orleans. Linebacker Demario Davis and defensive ends Hendrickson and Carl Granderson each sacked the Tampa Bay's newly acquired quarterback.

Brees completed 18-of-30 passes for 160 yards and two touchdowns, including a 46-yard strike to tight end Jared Cook﻿. Brees surpassed Pro Football Hall of Fame member Brett Favre (10,169) after his ninth pass attempt in the first half.

Cook hauled in five catches for 80 yards while star wideout Michael Thomas notched three receptions for 17 yards. Emmanuel Sanders caught three balls for one score in his Black and Gold debut.

No fans were allowed to attend the game out of safety concerns from the on-going Covid-19 pandemic. Only one NFL game Sunday had fans in attendance.

The Saints travel to Las Vegas for a Week 2 clash with the Raiders (1-0) on ESPN's "Monday Night Football."

The Buccaneers dropped to 0-1.

For complete game stats, click here.

Photos: Saints Fans | Saints-Buccaneers Week 1 2020

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Saba restaurant as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Saba restaurant as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Saba restaurant as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Saba restaurant as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Saba restaurant as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Saba restaurant as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Saba restaurant as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Saba restaurant as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Saba restaurant as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Saba restaurant as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Saba restaurant as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Saba restaurant as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Gretna as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Gretna as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from the French Quarter as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from the French Quarter as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from the French Quarter as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from the French Quarter as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from the French Quarter as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from the French Quarter as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from the French Quarter as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from the French Quarter as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

Saints fan Ernestine Robinson celebrates her 85th birthday by watching the game with her family in her Bywater home.
Saints fan Ernestine Robinson celebrates her 85th birthday by watching the game with her family in her Bywater home.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Gretna as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Gretna as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Gretna as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Gretna as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Gretna as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Gretna as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Times Grill in Mandeville as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Times Grill in Mandeville as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Times Grill in Mandeville as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Times Grill in Mandeville as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Times Grill in Mandeville as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Times Grill in Mandeville as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Times Grill in Mandeville as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Times Grill in Mandeville as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Times Grill in Mandeville as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Times Grill in Mandeville as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Harvey, Louisiana, as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Harvey, Louisiana, as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Harvey, Louisiana, as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Harvey, Louisiana, as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Harvey, Louisiana, as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Harvey, Louisiana, as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Harvey, Louisiana, as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Harvey, Louisiana, as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Harvey, Louisiana, as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Harvey, Louisiana, as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Wrong Iron as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Wrong Iron as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from the Old Rail Brew Pub in Mandeville as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from the Old Rail Brew Pub in Mandeville as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from the Old Rail Brew Pub in Mandeville as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from the Old Rail Brew Pub in Mandeville as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from the Old Rail Brew Pub in Mandeville as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from the Old Rail Brew Pub in Mandeville as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Gretna as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Gretna as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Gretna as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Gretna as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Downtown as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Downtown as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Downtown as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Downtown as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Downtown as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Downtown as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Gretna as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Gretna as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Gretna as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Gretna as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Downtown as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Downtown as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Gretna as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Gretna as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

A new Saints fan takes it all in at the Sabadome event at the Saba restaurant on Magazine Street as the New Orleans Saints open their season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, September 13, 2020.
A new Saints fan takes it all in at the Sabadome event at the Saba restaurant on Magazine Street as the New Orleans Saints open their season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, September 13, 2020. (Photo by Michael DeMocker, NFL LCC)

A Saints fan shows off a Super Bowl ring during a family watch party on Earhart Boulevard near the Superdome as the New Orleans Saints open their season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, September 13, 2020.
A Saints fan shows off a Super Bowl ring during a family watch party on Earhart Boulevard near the Superdome as the New Orleans Saints open their season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, September 13, 2020. (Photo by Michael DeMocker, NFL LCC)

Saints fans get excited during a family watch party on Earhart Boulevard near the Superdome as the New Orleans Saints open their season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, September 13, 2020. (Photo by Michael DeMocker, NFL LCC)
Saints fans get excited during a family watch party on Earhart Boulevard near the Superdome as the New Orleans Saints open their season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, September 13, 2020. (Photo by Michael DeMocker, NFL LCC)

Saints fans cheer Alvin Kamara's first touchdown at the Sabadome event at the Saba restaurant on Magazine Street as the New Orleans Saints open their season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, September 13, 2020. (Photo by Michael DeMocker, NFL LCC)
Saints fans cheer Alvin Kamara's first touchdown at the Sabadome event at the Saba restaurant on Magazine Street as the New Orleans Saints open their season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, September 13, 2020. (Photo by Michael DeMocker, NFL LCC)

In a Bourbon Street bar, a Bucs fan laments the score as time winds down as the New Orleans Saints open their season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, September 13, 2020.
In a Bourbon Street bar, a Bucs fan laments the score as time winds down as the New Orleans Saints open their season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, September 13, 2020. (Photo by Michael DeMocker, NFL LCC)

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Metairie as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Metairie as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Metairie as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Metairie as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Metairie as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Metairie as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

Advertising