Game Preview: Saints vs. Texans - 2023 NFL Preseason

The Houston Texans visit the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL preseason on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023 at 7 p.m. CT.

Aug 23, 2023 at 11:16 AM
New Orleans Saints
PRESEASON

WEEK 3 · Sun 08/27 · 7:00 PM CDT

Texans

Houston Texans

AT

Saints

New Orleans Saints

FOX
WWL 105.3FM/870 AM
Caesars Superdome
SAINTS: Roster | Depth Chart | Stats | Injury Report
TEXANS: Roster | Depth Chart | Stats | Injury Report

Following nearly a month of training camp practices at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center and opening a preseason with two victories for the first time since 2014, the Saints close out the 2023 NFL Preseason at Caesars Superdome against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023 at 7 p.m. CT.

The Texans look to establish a new identity in 2023 as they went back to their past and hired former 49ers Defensive Coordinator DeMeco Ryans (who played linebacker in Houston from 2006-11) to be their head coach this offseason.

Houston will build around their future franchise cornerstones, quarterback C.J. Stroud out of Ohio State and edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. from Alabama, who they selected second and third overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The preparation leading to Sunday night gives the Saints additional opportunities to build chemistry as they prepare for their Week 1 regular season game against the Tennessee Titans at the Caesars Superdome. Additionally, Sunday night will be the last chance for players to make an impression on the team's coaching and scouting staffs before the roster reduction from 90 to 53 players on August 29.

SAINTS vs. TEXANS SERIES HISTORY

  • Although Houston entered the NFL as the league's newest franchise via expansion in 2002, the Saints and Texans have a long history in the preseason, as this will be the teams' 12th meeting.
  • New Orleans has a 5-6 preseason record against Houston, with the most recent contest a 12-13 loss in the 2022 exhibition opener at NRG Stadium.
  • The Saints and Texans have played five times in the regular season with New Orleans leading the series 3-2. The teams will meet again on October 15 at NRG Stadium.
  • The clubs first met on September 14, 2003 at the Superdome, a 31-10 Saints win.
  • The two teams last met in the regular season in Week 1 of the 2019 season on Monday Night Football in the Superdome, with the Saints claiming a 30-28 victory, as QB Drew Brees led a furious fourth-quarter game-winning drive and K Wil Lutz kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired. The win improved New Orleans' regular season record against the Texans at the Superdome to 3-0.
  • The Texans have a 6-5 lead in the preseason series, with Houston taking the last preseason tilt, a 17-13 victory on August 13, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

THE LAST MEETING

Texans 17, Saints 13; August 13, 2022 @ Caesars Superdome – The New Orleans Saints lost a last-minute heartbreaker to the Houston Texans 17-13 in the team's 2022 preseason debut at NRG Stadium in Houston.

The defense starred in the Lone Star state, allowing 275 total yards from Houston. It locked down the Texans completely in the first and third quarters, allowing 33 yards in each period and one combined first down. New Orleans forced six punts and allowed just three third down conversions on 12 attempts.

Taking a 13-10 lead deep into the fourth quarter, the Saints allowed the Texans to go 90 yards in seven plays to take the lead and steal the win on a six-yard touchdown pass from Driskel to Johnny Johnson III.

FULL GAME RECAP

Photos: Game Action | Saints at Texans Preseason Week 1 2022

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton and defensive backs Paulson Adebo and J.T. Gray in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
SAINTS vs. TEXANS 2022 STATISTICAL COMPARISON

2022 NFL League Rankings

Table inside Article
Saints Texans
Record 7-10 3-13-1
Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank) 19.4 (22) 17 (30t)
Opp. Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank) 20.3 (9) 24.7 (27)
Total Off. (NFL Rank) 333.8 (19) 283.5 (31)
Rushing Off. (NFL Rank) 116.6 (19) 86.8 (31)
Passing Off. (NFL Rank) 217.2 (16) 196.7 (25)
Total Def. (NFL Rank) 314.8 (5) 379.5 (30)
Rushing Def. (NFL Rank) 130.5 (24) 170.2 (32)
Passing Def. (NFL Rank) 184.4 (2) 209.3 (10)
Kickoff Return Avg. (NFL Rank) 22.0 (9) 23.3 (13)
Punt Return Avg. (NFL Rank) 9.0 (19) 9.8 (11)
Turnover Margin (NFL Rank) -11 (31) -1 (16t)
Penalties 99 88
Penalty Yards 841 648
Opp. Penalties 92 95
Opp. Penalty Yards 798 773

SAINTS vs. TEXANS CONNECTIONS

Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen played safety at Texas A&M from 1992-95.

QB ﻿Derek Carr﻿ lived with his family in Sugar Land, Texas, while his older brother David, the first pick in the NFL Draft in 2002, played for the Texans. He started his high school playing career at Clements (Sugar Land, Texas) HS, he led his team to an undefeated 13-0 season before losing in the quarterfinals of the 2007 Class 5A Division 2 State playoffs.

﻿Mark Evans II﻿ prepped at C.E. King (Houston, Texas) HS.

Saints S ﻿Tyrann Mathieu﻿ played for the Texans in 2018.

Saints Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi, Texans Senior Offensive Assistant Shane Day and Running Backs Coach Danny Barrett served on the same Miami Dolphins staff.

Barrett served as Saints WR ﻿Tre'Quan Smith﻿'s interim head coach at UCF in the final six weeks of the 2015 season.

Smith and Texans CB Shaquill Griffin were college teammates.

Texans DL Jerry Hughes played under Saints Offensive Line Coach Doug Marrone, when he was head coach of the Buffalo Bills from 2013-14.

C/G ﻿Cesar Ruiz﻿ and OL ﻿Chuck Filiaga﻿ and Texans WR Nico Collins were college teammates at Michigan.

LB ﻿Pete Werner﻿ and Houston QB C.J. Stroud were college teammates at Ohio State in 2020.

Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods and Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans served on the same San Francisco 49ers staff in 2019.

Saints DL ﻿Malcolm Roach﻿ and Houston FB Andrew Beck were college teammates at Texas.

CB ﻿Bradley Roby﻿ played for Houston from 2019-20.

Texans TE Nick Vannett played for New Orleans from 2021-22.

Tight Ends Coach Clancy Barone served on the Texas A&M staff in 1993.

Linebackers Coach Michael Hodges is a San Antonio native who played at Texas A&M.

WR ﻿Michael Thomas﻿ and CB ﻿Marshon Lattimore﻿ played with Texans WR Noah Brown and P Cameron Johnston at Ohio State.

Texans LB Christian Kirksey and and Saints LB ﻿Demario Davis﻿ were Browns teammates in 2016.

Saints P ﻿Lou Hedley﻿ and Houston TE Brevin Jordan were college teammates at Miami (Fla.).

Saints Assistant Special Teams Coach Phil Galiano and Houston Wide Receivers/Pass Game Coordinator Ben McDaniels served on the same Tampa Bay staff from 2012-13.

New Orleans DB ﻿Lonnie Johnson Jr.﻿ was a second round pick (54th overall) of the Texans in 2019 and played his first three seasons in Houston.

New Orleans T ﻿Ryan Ramczyk﻿, LB ﻿Zack Baun﻿ and Texans C/G Michael Deiter were teammates at the University of Wisconsin.

Week 1 2019 Photos: Game Action #2 - Saints vs. Texans

Check out the game action between the Saints and Texans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during Week 1 of the 2019 season.

New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action between the Saints and Texans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during Week 1 of the 2019 season.
