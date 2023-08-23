Game Preview: Saints vs. Texans - 2023 NFL Preseason

Following nearly a month of training camp practices at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center and opening a preseason with two victories for the first time since 2014, the Saints close out the 2023 NFL Preseason at Caesars Superdome against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023 at 7 p.m. CT.

The Texans look to establish a new identity in 2023 as they went back to their past and hired former 49ers Defensive Coordinator DeMeco Ryans (who played linebacker in Houston from 2006-11) to be their head coach this offseason.

Houston will build around their future franchise cornerstones, quarterback C.J. Stroud out of Ohio State and edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. from Alabama, who they selected second and third overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.