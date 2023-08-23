Ways to Watch: Saints vs Texans | 2023 NFL Preseason Week 3

SAINTS VS. TEXANS GAME PREVIEW

Following nearly a month of training camp practices at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center and two joint practices at the Los Angeles, opening a preseason with two victories for the first time since 2014 and countless hours of work in the weight room and meeting rooms, the Saints close out their preseason Sunday night when they host the Houston Texans.

Although Houston entered the NFL as the league's newest franchise via expansion in 2002, the Saints and Texans have a long history in the preseason, as this will be the teams' 12th meeting. New Orleans has a 5-6 preseason record against Houston, with the most recent contest a 12-13 loss in the 2022 exhibition opener at NRG Stadium. In the regular season, the clubs have met five times, with the Saints holding a 3-2 edge. They will face off again a second time in 2023, when the Black and Gold travel to Houston to take on the Texans on October 15.