Joint statement from the New Orleans Saints, Houston Texans

Our two teams have mutually agreed to cancel the joint practices that were scheduled in New Orleans on Thursday, Aug. 24 and Friday, Aug. 25. After our head coaches spoke earlier Sunday, we decided this was in the best interest of both teams as we continue to prepare for the regular season. A revised practice schedule for each team will be communicated once finalized.
New Orleans Saints endure adversity-filled weekend, come away with 22-17 preseason victory over Chargers
'There's been a lot. I thought it was a hell of a week, just in terms of productivity'
New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave pairing talk with the walk
'I feel like when it's competition, I'm always out front'
New Orleans Saints brace for possible schedule change regarding preseason game Sunday against Chargers
'Whatever it takes for everybody to stay safe, that's what we've got to do'
Watch highlights from New Orleans Saints-Los Angeles Chargers joint practices
Teams faced off Thursday in Costa Mesa, Calif.
Quality work highlights first joint practice for New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr
'You really get better, more regular-season type looks in a joint practice than you would in a preseason game'
Receiver Michael Thomas' value to New Orleans Saints has been glaring in his presence, and absence
'I'm not really thinking of where I'm at as an individual, just thinking about how we look as an offense, how we're operating, how am I playing to factor into that'
New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore performing to the status he wants to attain
'I'm close. I've got some work to do. I just want to be the best corner in the league, help my team win'
Quarterback Derek Carr feels at home in first snaps inside Caesars Superdome
'It's fun to throw in there, the ball spins off pretty nice'
New Orleans Saints and All-Pro right tackle Ryan Ramczyk have found right maintenance program
'I think the basis was developed last year and then we're kind of just going right over into this year'
Defensive tackle Khalen Saunders dancing his way into comfort zone with New Orleans Saints
'All of our guys (at defensive tackle), we've got a bunch of dancing pandas in there'