Thursday, May 07, 2020 11:20 AM

Forbes ranks New Orleans Saints fans among the most passionate in all of professional sports

75 percent of New Orleans residents identify as Saints fans

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Forbes recently released their most passionate sports fans in America of 2020, which has the New Orleans Saints ranked third behind the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers. Forbes said of the Saints: A full 75 percent of New Orleans residents identify as Saints fans - second in the NFL to Green Bay's 82 percent with the Packers - helping to make the Saints' social media following four times as big as the city's population of 1.3 million.

Saints fans consistently deliver powerful local broadcast ratings. The most recent example of this is when ESPN's re-broadcast of the "Rebirth" game in New Orleans on Monday, April 6 delivered a 10.9 local household rating with more than 67,000 household impressions.

The Saints have also claimed the best overall fan experience in the NFL for three straight seasons (2017-2019).

