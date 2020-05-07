Forbes ranks New Orleans Saints fans among the most passionate in all of professional sports

Forbes recently released their most passionate sports fans in America of 2020, which has the New Orleans Saints ranked third behind the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers. Forbes said of the Saints: A full 75 percent of New Orleans residents identify as Saints fans - second in the NFL to Green Bay's 82 percent with the Packers - helping to make the Saints' social media following four times as big as the city's population of 1.3 million.