 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five Things to Know About the Saints for Wednesday, April 24 | Gameday Playbook

Derek Carr and Drew Brees to participate in Zurich Classic Wednesday Pro-Am

Apr 24, 2024 at 10:00 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, April 24:

1. Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis said he expects the Saints to "get a really good player" at the 14th pick in the NFL Draft that the Saints currently hold. Read more about Loomis' press conference or watch the full video.

2. The team of Linebacker Pete Werner and Saints legend Deuce McAllister came away with the victory at the Zurich Classic Celebrity Shootout. Kicker Blake Grupe also participated in the event. Check out photos from the day.

3. Quarterback Derek Carr and Saints legend Drew Brees will participate in Zurich Classic of New Orleans Pro-Am on Wednesday. Stay tuned for photo coverage from the event as well as video of interviews from the two Saints signal callers.

Promo-Draft-2024-1920-041824

SAINTS DRAFT 2024

Get the latest news, interviews and pick coverage from the Saints selections in the 2024 NFL Draft!

DRAFT CENTRAL

Related Links

4. The Saints are slated to take the 14th pick in the first round. In the last 10 years, the players selected in that draft slot have combined for five All-Pro and five Pro Bowl selections. See the recent history of the 14th pick and visit Saints Draft Central presented by COX for all the latest on New Orleans' selections.

5. The Saints Cheer Krewe will host Final Auditions at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday evening. Check out photos from the final day of audition training camp as hopefuls fine tuned their techniques for the judges panel.

Photos: 2024 Saints Cheer Krewe Auditions | Day 3 Finalist Training Camp

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 3 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 3 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.
1 / 29

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 3 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 3 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.
2 / 29

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 3 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 3 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.
3 / 29

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 3 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 3 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.
4 / 29

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 3 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 3 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.
5 / 29

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 3 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 3 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.
6 / 29

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 3 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 3 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.
7 / 29

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 3 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 3 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.
8 / 29

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 3 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 3 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.
9 / 29

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 3 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 3 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.
10 / 29

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 3 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 3 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.
11 / 29

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 3 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 3 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.
12 / 29

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 3 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 3 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.
13 / 29

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 3 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 3 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.
14 / 29

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 3 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 3 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.
15 / 29

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 3 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 3 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.
16 / 29

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 3 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 3 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.
17 / 29

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 3 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 3 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.
18 / 29

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 3 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 3 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.
19 / 29

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 3 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 3 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.
20 / 29

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 3 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 3 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.
21 / 29

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 3 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 3 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.
22 / 29

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 3 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 3 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.
23 / 29

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 3 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 3 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.
24 / 29

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 3 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 3 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.
25 / 29

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 3 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 3 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.
26 / 29

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 3 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 3 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.
27 / 29

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 3 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 3 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.
28 / 29

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 3 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 3 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.
29 / 29

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 3 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Five Things to Know About the Saints for Tuesday, April 23 | Gameday Playbook

Saints GM Mickey Loomis to host pre-Draft press conference at noon CT
news

Five Things to Know About the Saints for Monday, April 22 | Gameday Playbook

Saints head into the 2024 NFL Draft with nine picks
news

Five Things to Know About the Saints for Monday, Jan. 8

Saints defeat Falcons, finish season 9-8
news

Five Things to Know About the Saints for Sunday, Jan. 7

Saints will play host to Atlanta Falcons at noon; CBS will broadcast the game
news

Five Things to Know About the Saints on Friday, Jan. 5

Saints head into final practice in preparation for NFC South clash against Atlanta Falcons
news

Five Things to Know About the Saints on Thursday, Jan. 4

news

Five Things to Know About the Saints on Wednesday, Jan. 3

news

Five Things to Know About the Saints on Tuesday, Jan. 2

news

Five Things to Know About the Saints on Monday, Jan. 1

Saints-Falcons game set for noon Sunday, Jan. 7
news

Five Things to Know About the Saints on Sunday, Dec. 31

Saints play at the Buccaneers at noon on Fox
news

Five Things to Know About New Orleans Saints on Friday, Dec. 29

Advertising