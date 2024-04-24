Five Things to Know About the Saints for Wednesday, April 24 | Gameday Playbook

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, April 24:
1. Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis said he expects the Saints to "get a really good player" at the 14th pick in the NFL Draft that the Saints currently hold. Read more about Loomis' press conference or watch the full video.
2. The team of Linebacker Pete Werner and Saints legend Deuce McAllister came away with the victory at the Zurich Classic Celebrity Shootout. Kicker Blake Grupe also participated in the event. Check out photos from the day.
3. Quarterback Derek Carr and Saints legend Drew Brees will participate in Zurich Classic of New Orleans Pro-Am on Wednesday. Stay tuned for photo coverage from the event as well as video of interviews from the two Saints signal callers.
SAINTS DRAFT 2024
Get the latest news, interviews and pick coverage from the Saints selections in the 2024 NFL Draft!
4. The Saints are slated to take the 14th pick in the first round. In the last 10 years, the players selected in that draft slot have combined for five All-Pro and five Pro Bowl selections. See the recent history of the 14th pick and visit Saints Draft Central presented by COX for all the latest on New Orleans' selections.
5. The Saints Cheer Krewe will host Final Auditions at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday evening. Check out photos from the final day of audition training camp as hopefuls fine tuned their techniques for the judges panel.
Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 3 of the finalist training camp to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.