New Orleans Saints eyeing quality addition in first round of NFL Draft

Loomis also said the Saints may look to close the 105-pick gap between their second- and fifth-round picks.

"I wouldn't say that we're spending a lot of time thinking about that right now," he said. "The way the draft is structured currently is that we do the first round on Thursday, and then we have the second and third (rounds) on Friday. And so then, we have a whole evening – a whole day, really – to strategize about moving into the third and fourth round.

"And look, part of that depends upon who are the players available. Do we really want to move up? That's not a process that you spend a lot of time on right now. There are so many variables. We're focused on what's going to happen in the first and second rounds right now with those first two picks."

Too, the team will explore how costly it would be to move up from 14, or how beneficial to slide back.

"We're at 14. I'm going to look at what does it take to get to 13, what does it take to get to 12, 11, 10, 9, 8," Loomis said. "That's probably about where I'd cut it off. And I'll go back – how far back are we willing to go. Generally, I'm going to look 10 spots in front and 10 spots behind.

"And then I'm going to spend a lot of time over the next couple of days saying, 'What's the value of that? What's it doing to take?' What's the history when someone has traded from 14 to 10, 14 to 9, whatever. And what's the history of going from 14 back to 20.

"So I'll have in my mind – not just me, but our staff – will be looking at that saying, what does it take. And then, there will be a lot of calls over the next two or three days to those GMs and those teams in front of us and those teams behind us, 'Hey, what are you thinking? Do you have an inclination to come forward? Do you have an inclination to go back?' So we'll have an idea.

"And look, every GM is doing this. We'll have an idea of what might be available. And then, the day of the draft as you're on the clock, it becomes a little more urgent. That's the process. It's imperfect."

LATT STATUS: Loomis said he foresees cornerback Marshon Lattimore being on New Orleans' roster, despite rumors of a possible trade.

"This is not specific to Marshon, but there are always conversations about all kinds of players," he said.

"Everybody is tradeable, it just depends on the offer you get. And yet, that's not very common. I'm not one who likes to do a lot of trades. I don't like trading players that have been contributors for us. I like maximizing the roster with the guys we've got, but we've made trades before. (But) there's too many what-if things here.

"There's not as many opportunities as people think to either trade players that you have, or to acquire players. There's not nearly as many opportunities as you think. There's discussion about things, but there's not that many opportunities that come along. I think there's an assumption that you can just pick up the phone and trade anybody, and trade for anybody.

"And that's just not the case. There's a lot of variables – the salary cap makes it difficult, the replacement. If you trade away a player, you've got to replace them. There's just a lot of variables. You've got a lot of time and coaching invested in these guys, and we want them to be successful here."

KEEP A WEATHER EYE: The Saints will remain active on the free agent market after the draft, Loomis said.