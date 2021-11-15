Early deficits have hindered New Orleans Saints in last two games

Meanwhile, the challenge becomes to not allow the two-game losing streak to expand.

"It's a week-to-week challenge in our league when you're winning, when you're losing, you need to compartmentalize," Payton said. "I think our guys do a good job of that.

"You need to digest the game, get through the game, get on to the next opponent."

But Monday's digestion came with the assessment that Sunday was difficult for several reasons, prominent among them being the roughing the passer penalty that wiped off an end zone interception, nine penalties for 65 yards, two missed PATs and a lost fumble on a kickoff return that led to a Tennessee touchdown.

"Being honest it's gut wrenching, if you want to know truthfully," Payton said. "There's so much that goes into the week. It's always difficult when you lose and then when you lose in a fashion, where it is what it is, that's even more difficult, more difficult to accept. You look to bounce back here (Monday) – watching (tape) is a tough job – you have to regroup and get your players back and kind of get the focus and the energy shifted so one (loss) doesn't become two and two doesn't become three. That's important, but you're encouraged.